Madonna apparently warned Frankie Grande about joining a throuple.

On Wednesday, September 21, the star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to chat about his past relationships and how one particular experience led him to "the one." And the pairing in question? None other than his infamous three-way romance in 2018 with married couple, Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, which Grande said he was advised against by the "Like a Virgin" singer.

“I was talking to Madonna of all people — talking to the queen — and I told her about the throuple, and she literally said, ‘Well, that’s not going to end well,'” as the Broadway star recalled, though he sheepishly added, "she said that, and I still did it."

But while Ariana Grande's older brother shied away from admitting that Madge was ultimately right about the four-month-long relationship, he say that the throuple helped him find true love with current husband, Hale Leon, who he got married to earlier this year in a Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4.

“I’m always the person that says yes to whatever comes into my life, and I’ve never been afraid to take risks or do something unconventional,” he told Hall, before explaining that he eventually came to the conclusion that he wanted what Sinasohn and Pophis had for himself.

“I realized I wanted my own man, and I wanted a monogamous relationship with someone who was going to just love me," Grande said, echoing what he previously told Page Six back in July.

“I’m very grateful for that previous relationship, and I think it prepared me for this one, the ultimate one where I got my ring,” he said at the time, later adding that he's “always been wired for" monogamy.

He continued, “I think that it’s really suited to me and I’m very happy.”

Madonna has yet to comment on Grande's interview. In the meantime though, you can watch him chat with Hall about her advice below.