Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Probably Married

Someone get me a bag of rice and some flower petals, stat!

Page Six reports that lovebirds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton got married in Las Vegas over the weekend. The outlet says six guests were in attendance at the Little White Chapel, including Kim Kardashian, Appleton's longtime client. While there aren't any photos from the wedding, Page Six did obtain records that the two applied for a marriage license in Clark County.

Earlier in April, reports also claimed the two had gotten engaged. A source told Us Weekly at the time: "They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.” The source also claimed that "Friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Recently, the two posted up on Gage's Instagram at "itty bitty piggy island" in The Bahamas, where they vacationed together. Appleton also shared snaps from the trip, with the caption: "This little piggy."

Earlier into their Vegas getaway, the group was serenaded by Usher in the VIP section at his concert. While there, Kardashian posted photos with Appleton, Gage, and her childhood friend Allison Statter. (In my head, Appleton and Gage were so moved by Usher's performance they rushed themselves to the alter.)

Regardless of whether they got married or not, the pair has certainly had a whirlwind romance. They were linked during a Mexico trip in February, before Gage was spotted with Appleton's daughter shortly after. Then, Appleton told Drew Barrymore in March that he'd never been this in love, and he was finally ready to share the experience with the world.