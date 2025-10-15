Lukas Gage Threw A Party For Attention

If anyone could keep NYC's hottest people out until 3 a.m. on a Tuesday night, it’s for sure Lukas Gage. Last night, in the heart of the west village, Gage threw a party (for attention of course) to celebrate the release of his much anticipated memoir I Wrote This For Attention.

Gage took over the iconic Julius Bar and decked it out with cutouts of himself, stacks of his freshly released book, slutty phrases on posters, and packed the room with NYC’s hottest crowd. Previous co-stars, friends, and everyone in between, showed up to celebrate and support Lukas’s launch. Among those in attendance were Emma Roberts, Busy Phillips, Brittany Snow, Hunter Schafer, Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Benito Skinner, Maude Apatow, Tefi Pessoa, Meredith Marks, Dylan Mulvaney, and Ivy Getty.

As he made his way around the room posing for selfies and signing copies of his book, PAPER tagged along for an exclusive inside look:​