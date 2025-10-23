The Most: PAPER's Superlative Picks for Spring/Summer 2026

BY Jordan Bradfield | Oct 23, 2025

If you squint hard enough at the front row of any fashion show, it starts to look suspiciously like a high school cafeteria.

The it-girls holding court at Miu Miu, clad in archival Prada. The art kids pondering the meaning of shape through asymmetrical bangs at Comme des Garçons. The intellectual outsiders at Rick Owens, gazing down on the masses from their 12-inch platforms. The jocks? Somewhere in Milan, getting oiled down at DSquared2. We could go on — rest assured, we already did behind closed doors.

Somewhere in our Fashion Month delirium, too many time zones, too few meals, the various FROWs started to blur into yearbook photos for different high school clubs. The more we looked, the more we couldn’t look away: every show its own personality type, every collection vying for the class vote. We figured: why not lean into this fever-dream of feel-good nostalgia?

It’s been nearly a month since fashion month ended — which, in today’s nostalgia economy, basically makes it vintage. So in honor of our collective goldfish memory, PAPER has reduced the SS26 season into a chaotic, deeply unserious class superlative roundup of the shows we thought were, well, the most.

And the winners are…

BOTTEGA VENETA

Photo courtesy of Bottega Veneta

She's the classmate who somehow aced every AP class, interned at the MoMA over summer break, and still had perfect skin. You just know she’s headed for a Forbes 30 Under 30 mention—probably in multiple categories.


MAISON MARGIELA

Photo courtesy of Maison Margiela

Never entered a room where heads didn't swivel. The girl who literally couldn’t shut her mouth – even if she tried.


JEAN PAUL GAULTIER

Photo courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

Always getting flagged as “disruptive in class,” banned from the pep rally mic, and detention was their favorite period. Chaos, their native language.


CHANEL

Photo courtesy of Chanel

Our radiant optimist. She said “fuck being jaded” and reminded us that joy — real, unfiltered, sparkly-in-your-eye joy — is the most luxurious accessory of all.


BURBERRY

Photo courtesy of Burberry

Never late, always layered. She’s at every game, paints the school banners, and leads the rally chants—while serving full archival plaid with a side of pep.


SCHIAPARELLI

Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli

She cries couture tears, speaks in symbolism, and accessorizes exclusively in gold-plated emotion. Every entrance? An eclipse. Every exit? A myth.


TOM FORD

Photo courtesy of Tom Ford

The school’s certified thirst trap. They know they’ve got it, know you want it, and lean in just enough to leave you spiraling.


THOM BROWNE

Photo courtesy of Thom Browne

You thought they were just sketching in class, but turns out they were designing a new world order. Whether they save us or sink us? To be determined


DRIES VAN NOTEN

Photo courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Permanently sun kissed. Their passport’s full, their suitcase is silk-lined, and school is just a layover between villas.


AREA

Photo courtesy of AREA

Their parents, always conveniently out of town. The basement parties, legendary, and rumor has it, they inspired NYC’s most exclusive club, Basement – and honestly, we believe it.


SIMONE ROCHA

Photo courtesy of Simone Rocha

Our cafeteria chameleon, she knows everyone, drifts between every table, and somehow remembers your birthday. She’s artsy, in-the-know, and impossible to hate—Prom Queen, no campaign required.


DIOTIMA

Photo courtesy of Diotima

She wasn’t zoning out in class — she was calculating alternate dimensions. She challenges every teacher not for clout, but for truth. They’ll name a theory after her before the decade’s out. Give her the medal and step aside.


BALENCIAGA

Photo courtesy of Balenciaga

She’s not who she was in middle school. Tea, she’s not even who she was last season. Sure, you got bangs. But that overnight shape shift? Compelling. The unknown? Even more.


STELLA MCCARTNEY

Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Laser-focused, self-assured, and sustainably suited. She’s not chasing micro-trends—she’s writing policy while pulling power fits. Hail to our future chief.


ASHISH

Photo courtesy of Ashish

The classmate whose outfits were louder than their laugh. The embodiment of serotonin. If joy is contagious, they’re patient zero.


JANE WADE

Photo courtesy of Jane Wade

Still taking a call, even during finals. Always booked, probably double-booked – and the one muttering “sorry, have to take this” as she’s already halfway out the door of homeroom.


AARON ESH

Photo courtesy of Aaron Esh

Perpetually running 45 minutes behind, probably on purpose. They were too cool for punctuality—but too iconic to penalize.


MUGLER

Photo courtesy of Mugler

The one who stayed booked and busy. Fast-talking, sharper than a stiletto, and already building an empire. Your net worth just shrank being near her.


GUCCI

Photo courtesy of Gucci

No one can explain why she’ll be famous. Some things you just, feel. Call it aura. Call it legacy. Call it being photogenic, even in 4K. Some people were just born to be fawned over.


Graphic design by Jewel Baek

