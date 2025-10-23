The Most: PAPER's Superlative Picks for Spring/Summer 2026

If you squint hard enough at the front row of any fashion show, it starts to look suspiciously like a high school cafeteria.

The it-girls holding court at Miu Miu, clad in archival Prada. The art kids pondering the meaning of shape through asymmetrical bangs at Comme des Garçons. The intellectual outsiders at Rick Owens, gazing down on the masses from their 12-inch platforms. The jocks? Somewhere in Milan, getting oiled down at DSquared2. We could go on — rest assured, we already did behind closed doors.

Somewhere in our Fashion Month delirium, too many time zones, too few meals, the various FROWs started to blur into yearbook photos for different high school clubs. The more we looked, the more we couldn’t look away: every show its own personality type, every collection vying for the class vote. We figured: why not lean into this fever-dream of feel-good nostalgia? It’s been nearly a month since fashion month ended — which, in today’s nostalgia economy, basically makes it vintage. So in honor of our collective goldfish memory, PAPER has reduced the SS26 season into a chaotic, deeply unserious class superlative roundup of the shows we thought were, well, the most.

And the winners are…

BOTTEGA VENETA Photo courtesy of Bottega Veneta She's the classmate who somehow aced every AP class, interned at the MoMA over summer break, and still had perfect skin. You just know she’s headed for a Forbes 30 Under 30 mention—probably in multiple categories.



MAISON MARGIELA Photo courtesy of Maison Margiela Never entered a room where heads didn't swivel. The girl who literally couldn’t shut her mouth – even if she tried.



JEAN PAUL GAULTIER Photo courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier Always getting flagged as “disruptive in class,” banned from the pep rally mic, and detention was their favorite period. Chaos, their native language.





CHANEL Photo courtesy of Chanel Our radiant optimist. She said “fuck being jaded” and reminded us that joy — real, unfiltered, sparkly-in-your-eye joy — is the most luxurious accessory of all.



BURBERRY Photo courtesy of Burberry Never late, always layered. She’s at every game, paints the school banners, and leads the rally chants—while serving full archival plaid with a side of pep.



SCHIAPARELLI Photo courtesy of Schiaparelli She cries couture tears, speaks in symbolism, and accessorizes exclusively in gold-plated emotion. Every entrance? An eclipse. Every exit? A myth.



TOM FORD Photo courtesy of Tom Ford The school’s certified thirst trap. They know they’ve got it, know you want it, and lean in just enough to leave you spiraling.



THOM BROWNE Photo courtesy of Thom Browne You thought they were just sketching in class, but turns out they were designing a new world order. Whether they save us or sink us? To be determined



DRIES VAN NOTEN Photo courtesy of Dries Van Noten Permanently sun kissed. Their passport’s full, their suitcase is silk-lined, and school is just a layover between villas.



AREA Photo courtesy of AREA Their parents, always conveniently out of town. The basement parties, legendary, and rumor has it, they inspired NYC’s most exclusive club, Basement – and honestly, we believe it.



SIMONE ROCHA Photo courtesy of Simone Rocha Our cafeteria chameleon, she knows everyone, drifts between every table, and somehow remembers your birthday. She’s artsy, in-the-know, and impossible to hate—Prom Queen, no campaign required.



DIOTIMA Photo courtesy of Diotima She wasn’t zoning out in class — she was calculating alternate dimensions. She challenges every teacher not for clout, but for truth. They’ll name a theory after her before the decade’s out. Give her the medal and step aside.



BALENCIAGA Photo courtesy of Balenciaga She’s not who she was in middle school. Tea, she’s not even who she was last season. Sure, you got bangs. But that overnight shape shift? Compelling. The unknown? Even more.



STELLA MCCARTNEY Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney Laser-focused, self-assured, and sustainably suited. She’s not chasing micro-trends—she’s writing policy while pulling power fits. Hail to our future chief.



ASHISH Photo courtesy of Ashish The classmate whose outfits were louder than their laugh. The embodiment of serotonin. If joy is contagious, they’re patient zero.



JANE WADE Photo courtesy of Jane Wade Still taking a call, even during finals. Always booked, probably double-booked – and the one muttering “sorry, have to take this” as she’s already halfway out the door of homeroom.



AARON ESH Photo courtesy of Aaron Esh Perpetually running 45 minutes behind, probably on purpose. They were too cool for punctuality—but too iconic to penalize.



MUGLER Photo courtesy of Mugler The one who stayed booked and busy. Fast-talking, sharper than a stiletto, and already building an empire. Your net worth just shrank being near her.



GUCCI Photo courtesy of Gucci No one can explain why she’ll be famous. Some things you just, feel. Call it aura. Call it legacy. Call it being photogenic, even in 4K. Some people were just born to be fawned over.

