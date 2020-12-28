The cult fandom surrounding My Neighbor Totoro is unstoppable, and now Loewe is bringing the 1988 classic film into the world of luxury fashion. Helmed by Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, the brand is releasing in 2021 a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and leather accessories inspired by the animated movie.

The Studio Ghibli-influenced collection, which drops on January 8, features Totoro and Susuwatari (soot sprites) printed across staples like t-shirts and hoodies, as well as on a standout painted leather jacket and knit sweater. Loewe satchels, wallets and bucket bags are also printed with iconic characters from the film.

"There is a natural longing for heartwarming feelings right now," Anderson said in a statement, according to Dazed. "When I think of a movie that affords me that kind of solace, speaking just as directly to a child as it does to an adult, that movie is My Neighbor Totoro."

Loewe is giving My Neighbor Totoro fans the chance to shop their collection 24 hours early by entering the draw on loewe.com ahead of the global launch next month. Naturally, everyone on the internet is freaking out.