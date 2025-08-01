Lizzo Shut Down Sunset With Her PAPER x NYX Cover Afterparty

On Thursday night, PAPER and NYX took over Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood for the official release party of our Lizzo cover . And in true Lizzo fashion, it was anything but subtle. The guest list spanned influencers, icons, and IRL fans, but it was the cover star herself who turned the whole thing into a full-blown moment.

Wearing a lavender crystal corset bodysuit that read “Baddest Bitch OAT” (“Of All Time,” for the uninitiated), Lizzo pulled up to the DJ booth and stunned the crowd with an unreleased track, plus a surprise performance of her viral freestyle "Yitty on Yo T*tties." The crowd ate it up. No phones were necessary; everyone was locked in. DJ Baby spun high-energy sets all night while disco balls lit the ceiling and drinks featuring NYX Beauty products (yes, edible glitter was involved) circled the room.

The vibe of the party matched the PAPER cover’s theme of radical self-love and joy in community, with Lizzo’s biggest supporters pressed up against the stage. Notable faces in the crowd included James Charles , Madeline Argy and Boman Martinez-Reid , who were spotted dancing front row, while DJ duo Fur (Eli & Fur) kept the energy up behind the scenes. Also in attendance were PAPER regulars like Disco Shrine and Ogi, lending the night that signature mix of pop, internet and indie flair.

The cover itself — which dropped earlier that morning — finds Lizzo reentering the cultural chat on her own terms. Shot by Williejane Aquilina , it captures the artist in full glam, wrapped in cheeky, candy-colored confidence and NYX product (her go-to Butter Gloss included). In the interview, she speaks candidly about where she’s been, where she’s headed, and how she’s learned to block out the noise. The party felt like the real-world extension of that message: celebratory, chaotic, unbothered. If the night had a thesis, it was this: Lizzo is still that bitch.

Photography: Jared Kruger, Meg Meyer