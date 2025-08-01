Lizzo Shut Down Sunset With Her PAPER x NYX Cover Afterparty
On Thursday night, PAPER and NYX took over Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood for the official release party of our Lizzo cover. And in true Lizzo fashion, it was anything but subtle. The guest list spanned influencers, icons, and IRL fans, but it was the cover star herself who turned the whole thing into a full-blown moment.
Wearing a lavender crystal corset bodysuit that read “Baddest Bitch OAT” (“Of All Time,” for the uninitiated), Lizzo pulled up to the DJ booth and stunned the crowd with an unreleased track, plus a surprise performance of her viral freestyle "Yitty on Yo T*tties." The crowd ate it up. No phones were necessary; everyone was locked in. DJ Baby spun high-energy sets all night while disco balls lit the ceiling and drinks featuring NYX Beauty products (yes, edible glitter was involved) circled the room.
The vibe of the party matched the PAPER cover’s theme of radical self-love and joy in community, with Lizzo’s biggest supporters pressed up against the stage. Notable faces in the crowd included James Charles, Madeline Argy and Boman Martinez-Reid, who were spotted dancing front row, while DJ duo Fur (Eli & Fur) kept the energy up behind the scenes. Also in attendance were PAPER regulars like Disco Shrine and Ogi, lending the night that signature mix of pop, internet and indie flair.
The cover itself — which dropped earlier that morning — finds Lizzo reentering the cultural chat on her own terms. Shot by Williejane Aquilina, it captures the artist in full glam, wrapped in cheeky, candy-colored confidence and NYX product (her go-to Butter Gloss included). In the interview, she speaks candidly about where she’s been, where she’s headed, and how she’s learned to block out the noise. The party felt like the real-world extension of that message: celebratory, chaotic, unbothered.
If the night had a thesis, it was this: Lizzo is still that bitch.
Photography: Jared Kruger, Meg Meyer
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive

Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Yungblud Reclaims Rock Stardom

Story by Georgia Evans / Photography by Ellen von Unwerth / Styling by Mike Adler / Grooming by Luca Tullio / Set design by Caylah Jean
Reneé Rapp Trusts Herself

Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Yasmine Diba / Styling by Valeria Semushina / Makeup by Loren Canby / Hair by Marissa Marino / Nails by Anna Wesolowska / Set design by Kelly Infield
'Overcompensating' Hits Where It Heals

Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Kenyon Anderson / Styling by Marissa Pelly / Set design by Liz Mydlowski / Makeup by Rommy Najor, Mollie Gloss / Hair by Akihisa Yamaguchi, Sergio Estrada / Grooming by Kennedy Trisler
Story by Michael Musto / Photography by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders / Jewelry by Alexis Bittar
