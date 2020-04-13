Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Famous People

Diddy Responds to Accusations That He Fat Shamed Lizzo

Sandra Song
3h

Diddy has responded to the backlash surrounding his interruption of Lizzo's performance on his Instagram Live.

Yesterday, Diddy hosted a star-studded dance-a-thon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in medically underserved communities. And while the 9-hour charity event raised close to $4 million thanks to help of celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Diplo, and Issa Rae, Diddy's response to Lizzo's twerking also ended up raising more than a few eyebrows.

Related | Lizzo Defends Her Thong

During Lizzo's dance to "1 2 3" by Moneybagg Yo, Diddy decided to put a stop to the music by saying, "It's Easter Sunday—let's play something a little bit family friendly" — something Lizzo laughed off with an apology and a request for the DJ to put on her own song, "Juice."

That said, given Diddy's failure to intervene during Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele's twerking to "Back That Azz Up," it didn't take long for the internet to accuse him of censoring Lizzo based on fatphobic double standards.

"So Diddy abruptly tells Lizzo to chill w/twerking but Draya gets a smooth pass. Got it. Got it," as one person wrote, while another added, "Y'all can't even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it."

In the wake of the criticism, Diddy returned to his Instagram Stories to say that he stopped Lizzo's performance because of the amount of curse words in "1 2 3."

"It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?" he said after calling Lizzo one of the "best twerkers in the world."

"Lizzo, we love you," Diddy added, "Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let's go to the love."

See Diddy's response, below.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like
Transformation

Arca: Embracing the Flux

Story by Matt Moen / Photography by Carlota Guerrero, Carloz Saez and Arca
Transformation

Lady Gaga: Life on Chromatica

Story by Justin Moran / Photography & Imagery by Frederik Heyman / Creative Direction by Nicola Formichetti / Styling by Sandra Amador & Tom Eerebout