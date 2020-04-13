Diddy Responds to Accusations That He Fat Shamed Lizzo

Diddy has responded to the backlash surrounding his interruption of Lizzo's performance on his Instagram Live.

Yesterday, Diddy hosted a star-studded dance-a-thon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in medically underserved communities. And while the 9-hour charity event raised close to $4 million thanks to help of celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Diplo, and Issa Rae, Diddy's response to Lizzo's twerking also ended up raising more than a few eyebrows.

During Lizzo's dance to "1 2 3" by Moneybagg Yo, Diddy decided to put a stop to the music by saying, "It's Easter Sunday—let's play something a little bit family friendly" — something Lizzo laughed off with an apology and a request for the DJ to put on her own song, "Juice."

That said, given Diddy's failure to intervene during Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele's twerking to "Back That Azz Up," it didn't take long for the internet to accuse him of censoring Lizzo based on fatphobic double standards.

"So Diddy abruptly tells Lizzo to chill w/twerking but Draya gets a smooth pass. Got it. Got it," as one person wrote, while another added, "Y'all can't even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it."



Mmmm cool cool cool cool cool so Diddy abruptly tells Lizzo to chill w/twerking but Draya gets a smooth pass. Got it. Got it. https://t.co/gCvldjgs9Y — Angela Brown (@AngelaIRL) April 13, 2020

Lmaooooooo Diddy told Lizzo this was a family friendly live when she started twerking. Now, Draya on his live. They playing back that ass up and Draya was shaking that ass and Diddy said nothing😩 — 💞Tall Glass of Memphis Water💚 (@antisocialite01) April 13, 2020

Lizzo vs. Draya sooo Lizzo was stopped in mid twerk by diddy due to it being “Sunday” and not family friendly yet Draya can finish a whole twerk session due to it being “Sunday and family Friendly?” and “the best performance all day?” what y'all think? pic.twitter.com/A3QRSWjHKY — Vonda (@TheVondaJay) April 13, 2020

Lizzo started twerking on Diddy’s IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y’all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it. — Hoodrat Barbie (@ItsssJQ) April 13, 2020

when lizzo was twerking it’s not ‘family friendly’ but when a skinny girl does it, it’s all fun & games???? pic.twitter.com/a92UO6O31y — kay💘’s sky/misses 1D (@28habits) April 13, 2020

In the wake of the criticism, Diddy returned to his Instagram Stories to say that he stopped Lizzo's performance because of the amount of curse words in "1 2 3."



"It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?" he said after calling Lizzo one of the "best twerkers in the world."

"Lizzo, we love you," Diddy added, "Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let's go to the love."

See Diddy's response, below.