Lindsay Lohan is making her official return to acting with a holiday romance for Netflix.

On Monday, Variety reported the star had signed on for the lead role in an untitled Christmas rom com, in which she portrays a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress."

However, after losing her memory following a skiing accident, she apparently gets taken care of by a "handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas" — a.k.a. classic rom com stuff.

Granted, the aughts icon has been poised to make a comeback for quite some time now. After previously speaking to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper about wanting to move back to America and act again, Lohan made her first move back into entertainment earlier this year with the release of her new single, "Lullaby," as an NFT. That said, we're stoked to hear that she now had definitive plans to return to the screen very soon. And not going to lie, we also can't wait to see who's cast opposite of her as this sexy, ski daddy lodge owner.

Read Variety's full report, here.

