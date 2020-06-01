View this post on Instagram

BLACK PEOPLE.....if you don’t agree with or understand what’s going on please have this for breakfast!!! Our young black babies are putting their freedom and lives on the line to try to change shit. Shut your divisive ass up. And if you are a black business that is destroyed and you are not insured I’m starting a fund with 25k of my own money to help rebuild. And I’m asking my friends in fashion to donate as well.