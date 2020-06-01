Law Roach is starting a fund to help support Black-owned businesses.
On Monday, the stylist and image architect announced that he would be putting $25,000 of his own money to help rebuild uninsured businesses damaged in this weekend's protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
"Our young black babies are putting their freedom and lives on the line to try to change shit. Shut your divisive ass up," he wrote alongside the announcement, before encouraging his "friends in fashion to donate as well."
Roach has yet to share the donation link, but his initiative has already garnered support from the likes of Tamar Braxton and Pyer Moss's Kerby Jean-Raymond.
See Roach's announcement for yourself, below.
