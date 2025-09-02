Fifth Harmony Is Back and Camila Cabello Is Sending Her Love
Harmonizers can exhale.
On Sunday, the record breaking girl group reunited for a surprise appearance at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas where Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jaregui performed their hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home” to IRL and internet fan fare. Notably, but predictably absent was PAPER cover star Camila Cabello who left Fifth Harmony prior to the group's hiatus in 2018 to pursue her solo career.
Fifth Harmony originally formed in 2012 during the second season of the US version of The X-Factor. The remaining members continued in the group until 2018 when they announced that they were going on indefinite hiatus, to the heartbreak of the group's many still dedicated fans.
Since then, Normani, Brooke, Jane and Jaregui have all pursued solo projects while occasionally hinting to a possible reunion. For example, Brooke and Jane collaborated on a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 2023, stoking hope from hardcore Harmonizers. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter shared that eager Fifth Harmony stans may soon see their favs reunite via a big yet-to-be-announced tour in 2026.
The group's reunion at The Jonas Brothers concert seems to be setting the stage for that bigger moment, with the Fifth Harmony account on X posting for the first time since 2018, asking fans "Where were you on August 31, 2025?" They even have merch now available for sale asking the very same question.
While Cabello remains uninvolved with the comeback, she did send her love by commenting four red hearts under the group's Instagram post (presumably one for each current member).
Cabello has been markedly open in recent years about her relationship to the group, sharing on Call Her Daddy Call Her Daddy last year that she "started distancing [herself] from the group vision," during the latter days of her stint in Fifth Harmony. "They were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, 'I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned,'" she shared.
And while Cabello may not be a part of Fifth Harmony's current reunion, she still has been leaning into her own girl group nostalgia, hanging with new super star girl group KATSEYE for a recent TikTok dance collaboration. 2025 really may be the year of the girl group (or pop music reunions.)
Image via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- Listen to Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Cover Solange's "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair" ›
- Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Is Going Solo ›
- Normani Couldn't Be Her 'Truest' Self In Fifth Harmony ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August
Music
Ravyn Lenae Enjoys the View
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Matthew Fishman / Hair by Jacob Aaron Dillon / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
04 August
Beauty
Lizzo Is Living and Loving IRL
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Mickey Boardman/ Photography by Williejane Dent / Styling by Wayman + Micah / Hair by Jared Henderson / Makeup by Alexx Mayo / Nails by Eri Ishizu / Set design by Allegra Peyton
31 July
Music
JoJo Wants To Feel Alive
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Porsche Cooper / Hair by Dom Forlette / Set design by Allegra Peyton
25 July