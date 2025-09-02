Fifth Harmony Is Back and Camila Cabello Is Sending Her Love

Harmonizers can exhale.



On Sunday, the record breaking girl group reunited for a surprise appearance at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas where Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jaregui performed their hits “Worth It” and “Work From Home” to IRL and internet fan fare. Notably, but predictably absent was PAPER cover star Camila Cabello who left Fifth Harmony prior to the group's hiatus in 2018 to pursue her solo career.

Fifth Harmony originally formed in 2012 during the second season of the US version of The X-Factor. The remaining members continued in the group until 2018 when they announced that they were going on indefinite hiatus, to the heartbreak of the group's many still dedicated fans.

Since then, Normani, Brooke, Jane and Jaregui have all pursued solo projects while occasionally hinting to a possible reunion. For example, Brooke and Jane collaborated on a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 2023, stoking hope from hardcore Harmonizers. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter shared that eager Fifth Harmony stans may soon see their favs reunite via a big yet-to-be-announced tour in 2026.

The group's reunion at The Jonas Brothers concert seems to be setting the stage for that bigger moment, with the Fifth Harmony account on X posting for the first time since 2018, asking fans "Where were you on August 31, 2025?" They even have merch now available for sale asking the very same question.



While Cabello remains uninvolved with the comeback, she did send her love by commenting four red hearts under the group's Instagram post (presumably one for each current member). Cabello has been markedly open in recent years about her relationship to the group, sharing on Call Her Daddy Call Her Daddy last year that she "started distancing [herself] from the group vision," during the latter days of her stint in Fifth Harmony. "They were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, 'I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned,'" she shared.



And while Cabello may not be a part of Fifth Harmony's current reunion, she still has been leaning into her own girl group nostalgia, hanging with new super star girl group KATSEYE for a recent TikTok dance collaboration. 2025 really may be the year of the girl group (or pop music reunions.)