It’s worth saying every year: you never know who you’re going to see front row at New York Fashion Week.

One of this season's head-turners was Atlanta rapper Latto. Whether posing alongside Tommy Hilfiger in a classic plaid cardigan with a sexy twist, or sitting front row at Sergio Hudson and Marni, Latto got the memo and delivered every time.

"My first Fashion Week was so fun," she tells PAPER. "Fashion is really a whole different world, it’s crazy. The week inspired me to be more innovative and creative with my looks. I also met a lot of important people. I can’t wait for next year already."