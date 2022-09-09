Kris Jenner seemingly does play favorites.

During Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, the matriarch of reality TV's first family was hooked up to a lie detector machine in order to get the inside scoop on everything from her thoughts on the latest Kardashian-Jenner controversies to whether she has any overseas tax shelters. However, there was one particular revelation that ended up really getting the internet's attention, mostly because it involved choosing between her five famous daughters.

While host James Corden was supposed to be the interrogator, Kylie Jenner — who was also present for the game — decided to ask Kris the real important question every kid wants to know, specifically whether she was her mother's favorite child. And Kris' answer? An almost-immediate and apparently truthful "yes."

"I can't go home," the momager jokingly followed up, before a visibly floored Corden replied, "Oh my god. The speed in which you answered."

That said, Kris' answer being her youngest daughter isn't super surprising. Because while her four sisters may all have super successful endeavors of their own, the 25-year-old makeup mogul is arguably the most savvy of the bunch. After all, aside from being a true businesswoman after her own mother's heart, Kylie is also the wealthiest member of the bunch, a viral TikTok phenomenon and on track to be the youngest billionaire in history, which is definitely something that would make any parent very proud.

Granted, the lie detector session wasn't entirely about Kylie, as Kris also went on to clear up some lingering rumors about her family, including whether she was involved in leaking Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with singer Ray J sex and her true thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian's very consistent habit of engaging in some intense PDA with husband Travis Barker. That said, while Kris was found to have no involvement in the headline-making 2007 scandal, she was exposed for lying about minding the newlyweds' near-constant demonstrations of their love only "once in a while" — a moment which made her say she "really can't go home now."

None of the other Kardashian-Jenners have responded to the truth bomb, but you can watch Kris get grilled for yourself in the meantime below.