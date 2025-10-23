Kim Kardashian Is Tearing Through Her Hollywood Moment
We have never seen Kim Kardashian like this before.
"We" there concerns the commentariat and fashion press, who have grown accustomed to the mogul being just about anywhere one can expect the most overexposed reality television star in history to be. Red carpets, galas, fashion week front rows, novelty milkshake stores, novelty candy stores, awards shows — look, and there she is, mugging a camera with momager Kris Jenner awkwardly hovering just out of frame.
But while Kim has been a star for well on two decades, she's never been a Hollywood star, until the premiere of Ryan Murphy's newest joint All's Fair. It's a facet of her public profile she's attempted, and failed, to flesh out over the last 18 years since her appearance in the dismally rated Disaster Movie. This led to a run of dreary television guest spots as herself or characters based on the mythology Kim and Kris built out around her. Kim herself likely doesn't remember (or want to remember) her four episode run on Beyond the Break, or appearance on CSI: NY as serial killer Debbie Fallon.
With the Kardashian's reality television profile waning, as is natural, Kim and Kris have naturally sought out alternatives to keep the machine churning. Ryan Murphy made a natural compliment, himself being a fan of novelty castings for the majority of her career. After a middling (if successful) recurring role on American Horror Story, Kim is set to appear as a series lead in his newest legal drama All's Fair.
The co-sign from Murphy is concurrent with an upcoming role in Black-ish creator Kenya Barris' new series, Group Chat, as well as Eva Longoria's upcoming feature flick The Fifth Wheel.
While her acceptance into the hallowed glow of the silver screen is noteworthy, the fashions she's brought to the moment are the real story here. Kim Kardashian is a woman who works, famously, and her big Hollywood moment has proven no exception to the rule. Premiere fashions have heightened in relevance with the advent of the new fashion media — primarily TikTok, and Instagram before, allowing broader dissemination of looks to the masses. But they veer dramatically into uncharted territory with Kim Kardashian in the driver's seat, even for this seasoned red carpet voyeur. I have seen just about every Hollywood starlet wear Chanel or Prada or Balenciaga or Loewe to their television debuts.
I have never seen Kim Kardashian wear Schiaparelli to hers Shall we take a look?
Los Angeles Premiere, October 16
Kim Kardashian blending in with the working actresses of Hollywood is a funny sight, if only because it's like those pictures of royalty when they try and socialize with normal people. Not that future Oscar winner Teyana Taylor and frequent Oscar nominee Glenn Close are normal in any way, but there is a stated difference between the sort of fame Kardashian brings to the table, and the rest of these women combined.
Try as she might — she is just different. I somewhat enjoy the tension in this context, because the drama of this Schiaparelli gown only heightens the visual in my mind of Elizabeth Taylor shopping eating at a McDonald's. (Ryan Murphy is the McDonald's to be clear, and Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine are just out of frame in the drive-through.) The sculptural elements are signature Daniel Roseberry, from the sheer black tulle to the nude satin rippling across her abdomen.
It's also interesting that Sarah Paulson went semi-viral on this particular red carpet, owing to the fresh-off-the-runway Bottega Veneta that caused quite the stir online. Most are still undecided if they like the collection at all, but that's not really of concern here. (I was unimpressed.) More than anything, I wonder if others on the cast were given assistance or direction by Kim's styling team on how to put themselves together. Paulson and Taylor and Close and Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts are no strangers to glamour. But there is a synchronicity between them that reads of planned cohesion.
I'm not sure I'd like to see that for just about any television premiere, but it does work where Ryan Murphy is concerned. The man is far less interested in telling stories, and far more concerned with building cinematic worlds.
The premiere of 'The Kardashians' in 2022
Kim Kardashian at the premiere of 'The Kardashians' in a silver dress in 2022.
I include this picture only to note how drastically altered she is from her own premiere in 2022, for her Hulu show The Kardashians. Here is Kim as most know her: cinched, sleek, middle part and pillow makeup. The clear heels and nude nail polish only aid in the effect, as does the latex gown. In her own lane, this is Kim the businesswoman, Kim the mom, Kim the fashion muse and reality star.
I don't mean to downplay this look as simple, but in the realms of Schiaparelli glamour and archival Dior or Dilara Findikoglu madness, she might as well be wearing jeans. It's evidence enough that she's taken this new career turn incredibly seriously, like this next phase in her career depends on it. I love to see a woman get up and work!
Paris Premiere, October 21
Just days later, the gang popped up in Paris for the first of a few overseas premieres. The gown this time was a pale blue vintage Dior wonder, designed by John Galliano 25 years ago for the Spring/Summer 2000 collection. Like most things, it hugged her every curve, and like most appearances, she kept the glam slick and neutral.
I like the dress decidedly less than her Schiaparelli appearance, but the use of archival fashions generally wears thin on me these days. It is not a bad dress! I just tire of this particular shade of Dior blue.
The date of the premiere was coincidentally her birthday, which is likely why they are posed with her like that int he first picture. I like to imagine though that they're celebrating her big Hollywood moment, if only because I live in a world where famous women generally like and get along with each other. It could be a birthday pose, it could be a "Look, Kim Kardashian is here and we think she's a real actress" pose. I'll relish the mystery.
London Premiere, October 22
This last look is of greatest interest, seeing as it was from the recent collection of Dilara Findikoglu, who's been the nexus of a self-made scandal online for weeks now. The story failed to breach the fashion press proper, but it does seem like the designer's team is chugging along with high profile red carpet spots, like Kim here. On a narrative level, it's the perfect dress, completely devoid of any context about its designer's alleged beliefs. It fits her beautifully, is just shocking enough and generally elevates the shawl trend that's dominated red carpets and runways alike.
But very like Kim, controversy follows her most places — especially her big Hollywood debut. It's a scandalous dress by a scandalous designer worn by a scandalous reality television star on the third red carpet of her first proper television series premiere; I couldn't muster up a more modern string of words if I tried.
Images via Getty
From Your Site Articles
- Kim Kardashian Looks Dripping Wet in Custom Mugler ›
- Kim Kardashian Wore Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' Dress to Met Gala ›
- Every Outfit From the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet ›
- Every Kardashian Met Gala Look, Ranked ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August
Internet
Quen Blackwell Takes Over
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Makeup by Kimora Mulan / Hair by Malcolm Marquez / Nails by Kimmie Kyees / Set design by Allegra Peyton
11 August