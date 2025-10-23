Kim Kardashian Is Tearing Through Her Hollywood Moment

Kim Kardashian blending in with the working actresses of Hollywood is a funny sight, if only because it's like those pictures of royalty when they try and socialize with normal people. Not that future Oscar winner Teyana Taylor and frequent Oscar nominee Glenn Close are normal in any way, but there is a stated difference between the sort of fame Kardashian brings to the table, and the rest of these women combined.

Try as she might — she is just different. I somewhat enjoy the tension in this context, because the drama of this Schiaparelli gown only heightens the visual in my mind of Elizabeth Taylor shopping eating at a McDonald's. (Ryan Murphy is the McDonald's to be clear, and Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine are just out of frame in the drive-through.) The sculptural elements are signature Daniel Roseberry, from the sheer black tulle to the nude satin rippling across her abdomen.

It's also interesting that Sarah Paulson went semi-viral on this particular red carpet, owing to the fresh-off-the-runway Bottega Veneta that caused quite the stir online. Most are still undecided if they like the collection at all, but that's not really of concern here. (I was unimpressed.) More than anything, I wonder if others on the cast were given assistance or direction by Kim's styling team on how to put themselves together. Paulson and Taylor and Close and Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts are no strangers to glamour. But there is a synchronicity between them that reads of planned cohesion.

I'm not sure I'd like to see that for just about any television premiere, but it does work where Ryan Murphy is concerned. The man is far less interested in telling stories, and far more concerned with building cinematic worlds.