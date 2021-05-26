It looks like being on the hook for a looted piece of Roman sculpture might just be the least of Kim Kardashian's worries now that the certified billionaire is being sued by former staff for a variety of workplace violations.

According to a lawsuit filed this past Monday, former gardeners and maintenance staff that were employed at Kim's Los Angeles residence are suing over unpaid wages, failing to provide adequate rest and meal breaks, failing to cover expenses or pay overtime as well as withholding a percentage of workers' pay for taxes without reporting their employment to the proper tax authorities.

In addition to workers not receiving pay stubs, according to court filings Kardashian is also accused of violating California labor laws for hiring a minor to work more than the maximum hours allowed per week and firing an employee who raised concerns over the previously mentioned workplace violations.

Frank Kim, the lawyer representing the workers in the lawsuit and is also representing another former employee in a similar suit against Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West related to his Nebuchanezzer opera, told Page Six, "wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."

A spokesperson for Kardashian commented to the same publication, "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."