Kid Cudi Taps Virgil Abloh for New Music Merch

After an almost four-year hiatus, Kid Cudi dropped last month a new single, "Leader of the Delinquents." The rebellious track is from Cudi's upcoming album, Entergalactic.

In anticipation of the song's release, Cudi enlisted the help of longtime friend, Virgil Abloh, Off-White creator and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, to design corresponding merch.

Featuring an image that references a 2012 moment when Cudi expressed dissatisfaction with TMZ, the merchandise is also inspired by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The collaboration, called "Kid Cudi c/o Virgil Abloh," resulted in a "Leader Of The Delinquents" 7" vinyl, a 12" picture disc, a cassette and the "Pulling Strings" tee. All merchandise features the same image of a larger Cudi holding onto a miniature Cudi by strings.

Stream the new single, below, and buy the merch, here.