Khloé Kardashian said there's no truth to the latest rumor about her and Tristan Thompson.

In response to a critic accusing her of having "no self worth," the reality star retweeted the post and wrote, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?"

"I think that says more about you than it does about me," Khloé went on to say. And though she appeared to leave it at that, Tristan apparently was compelled to address the rumors as well by tweeting about his own frustration with the rumor mill.

"Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," the NBA star said before following up with another tweet alluding to the situation.

"So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance," Tristan later added. "When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Granted, this is far from the first time the former lovers — who share 3-year-old daughter True — have fielded these types of rumors. After all, the two have had quite the tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2016, punctuated by incidents such as Tristan's paternity accuser, model Sydney Chase's assertion that she recently slept with him and the infamous Jordyn Woods scandal. But even so, Khloé has continually maintained that the two have a friendly relationship thanks to their co-parenting situation.

See both of their responses below.

