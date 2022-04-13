Kendall Jenner is feeling the pressure.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenners sat down for an on screen interview with the Daily Pop to promote their new Hulu series The Kardashians. And while the video provided a lot of fun insight into the family, one particular tidbit stood out amongst the rest.

According to Kendall, momager Kris Jenner is ready for even more grandkids, and, apparently, she thinks it is the supermodel's turn to have a baby with boyfriend Devin Booker.

Revealing that her mom is "100%" pressuring her to start a family, Kendall said Kris will "just randomly [text] me and be like, ‘I think it’s time.'"

"And I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!,'" she said, before Kris quipped that it was just her "friendly reminder."

Not only that, but younger sister Kylie — who gave birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott in February — said she'll also sometimes hit up Kendall to tell her the same thing.

Notably, Kris has previously expressed her desire for the 26-year-old to have children on The Ellen Show, saying that she wanted her to become the "next" mother in the family. However, Kendall has said in other interviews that she's "ready to wait" a few years until she's at least "28 or 29."

Given her past comments on motherhood, the internet was less than pleased with Kris' actions, with one critic calling her "controlling" and a second person wondering why "Kris is trying to rush Kendall to get pregnant" when the Kardashian matriarch already has "11 other grandchildren."

Meanwhile, another commenter tried to argue that while the big decision should be up to Kendall, the "ratings of their show is important too," meaning "they must find new subjects all the time to increase their audience so a new baby in the family can be a good thing for them."

Granted, this isn't the first time Kendall's been the subject of baby talk, seeing as how some fans seemingly share Kris' opinion, with a number of people speculating that she was pregnant after secretly marrying Booker thanks to few Instagram photos from their romantic New Years Eve trip to the country.

The Kardashians premiere this Thursday via Hulu. In the meantime though, you can watch Kendall talk about Kris' baby fever here.