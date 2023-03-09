The Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Mystery Deepens

It's getting weird everyone.

Page Six nabbed pics Tuesday night of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny out and about in WeHo, where people embroiled in illicit affairs tend to end up. According to the outlet, the two grabbed dinner together and later kissed in full view of photographers, flanked by security guards on all sides.

The outlet added that elusive little sister Kylie Jenner was also in attendance at the restaurant and arrived with Kendall before the rapper showed up in an oversized varsity jacket and khakis. Kylie wore sunglasses at night and Kendall was seen in a trench coat, like spies.

In February, Deuxmoi posted a blind that read: “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night." They added, "I have witnesses on the scene who saw [Kendall] leave the club. Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

It was later revealed to be Bad Bunny and Jenner, which initially shocked fans. To the average onlooker, the musician was still with on and off again girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who he's dated since 2017. Immediately gossip speculated that he and Berlingeri were in an open relationship, although neither has commented publicly on whether or not they're still together.

When the news dropped that Jenner and Bunny had been spotted multiple times out and about, a source told People that "they were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house." Later, fans discovered that Jenner's longtime NBA boyfriend Devin Booker had unfollowed the model on Instagram shortly after pictures surfaced of the two together. No wonder, of course, as perhaps Kris had finally set him free to do as he pleased.

His decision to unfollow her could also have been influenced by all the pap shots of Bunny and Jenner out at private clubs, friend's houses, kicking it with the Bieber-Baldwin family, and elsewhere.