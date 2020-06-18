Katie Wood Opens Up With 'Uh Huh Yeah'

The time-bending, electric Katie Wood is getting vulnerable on her latest self-produced track, "Uh Huh Yeah," inspired by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush's 1986 duet, "Don't Give Up."

The London singer seems to transcend time with an '80s-inspired style, while incorporating modern elements. She describes her music as having a kind of "sarcastic charm," where she writes about her life experiences by combining humor with more depressing, solemn subjects.

Following the release of her single "Steve" earlier this year, Wood is now tackling a heavier topic by addressing her own agoraphobia. "Uh Huh Yeah" details the frustration, anger and resentment that comes from Wood's fear of leaving her house. She says writing this song was a form of escapism, as she worked through her own struggles to find self-acceptance and hope.

"I couldn't face leaving my flat, let alone go to work or see my friends and I just felt so powerless," Wood says. "So the song is about that feeling and in many ways accepting it as a way to move on through it, I do believe that you have to face your fears to overcome them."

Wood created this song and video entirely during the quarantine, and says she wanted "to delve into different archetypes in a fantasy-based realm. I used elements of my personality and the feelings one goes through when dealing with something as complex as agoraphobia."

Stream Katie Wood's "Uh Huh Yeah," below, and follow her on Instagram (@katiewouldnt).