The Kardashian-Wests are in full holiday mode. Kim just dropped her holiday beauty line full of dramatic metallics and shimmers. Now their home has gotten a holiday makeover as well, but with considerably less glitter.

There's no kitsch allowed at the couple's Calabasas mansion, a $60 million, 15,000-square beige minimalist-luxe monstrosity designed by Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt. Their loathing of visual clutter has occasionally driven them to commission mystifying custom features, like sinks that appear to have no basin or drain (it's an optical illusion).

Naturally, for the holidays, instead of the string-lights, wreaths, advent calendars and wooden cutouts of the word "JOY" that commoners fill their homes with, Kim and Kanye have lined their hearths and halls with an infestation of abstract, oblong plush objects (sculptures? pillows?) that are unapologetically phallic.

Although they're not owning up to the resemblance. Kim refers to the sculptures as "custom trees," and remarks, "they're so whimsical! Like Whoville, but all white."

Trees, these stacks of butt-plug and dildo shaped cushions are not. As for Whoville? I'm pretty sure they just had, like, plain old Christmas trees in The Grinch.

Kim reveals in her Instagram story (you've got 9 hours left to view the full house tour) that the "trees" were first created for the family's Christmas Eve party last year. Well, at least they're recycling rather than contributing to the piles of tinsel and ornaments that land in dumpsters every January.