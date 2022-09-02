Kanye West is trying to rally Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick against the Kardashian-Jenners.

We all know by now that the rapper's ongoing divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian have been far from amicable, with Ye doing everything from threatening bodily harm against his ex's new partners or accusing her of keeping him away from their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Yet despite previously telling Kim that he was "going away to get help," it seems as if the Yeezy mogul is still struggling a little, which he's now blaming on his porn addiction and reality TV's first family.

On Thursday, September 1, Ye took to his social media to upload a series of posts about how “Hollywood is a giant brothel," including one screenshot of an Instagram ad posted by Kylie Jenner's former assistant, Victoria Villarroel.

"Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he said, referencing the influence of his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it," Ye continued. "Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

The Donda musician then posted another screenshot of what appears to be a recent text conversation with Kim, in which she asks him to "stop" harassing her family. However, Ye refuses her request by saying they "need to talk in person" about where to send their kids to school, before saying that the Kardashian-Jenners "don't have so so over my Black children and where they go to school" and that "they will not do playboy and sex tapes."

Not only that, but Ye also went on to issue a rallying cry to his "fellow cum [donors]" — a.k.a. the fathers of Kylie, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian's kids — telling them to stick together as a unified front, before pushing back against the people who say he's "spiraling when I express the undeniable truths."

"I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I'm operating at," he wrote. "Oh Ye crazy Is basic as fuck at this point... I'm simply right."

Ye added, "I know girls who sell pussy that don't agree with how my daughters are displayed."

The Kardashian-Jenners have yet to publicly address Ye's comments. In the meantime though, you can check out his posts for yourself below.