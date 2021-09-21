Amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Donda rapper Kanye West's new Malibu home has the internet split.
Related | How the 1% Will Survive an Apocalypse
The $57.25 million bachelor pad (er, concrete block) is 3,665 square feet and was designed by Tado Ando, one of Japan's leading contemporary architects. Rumored to be originally worth $75 million, the three-story house is registered to a buyer by the name of Shore Drive Holdings, who is also registered to the same address as West's Yeezy clothing line.
Kanye West’s new $57.3 Million Malibu Home designed by Tadoa Ando..🖤 https://t.co/xv3qB82ZZO— Outlander Magazine (@Outlander Magazine)1632179180.0
As most things with West are concerned, this new investment isn't sitting well with people online who think that perhaps West made a bad buy. Some are comparing its design to a parking garage, while others argue it's more like a prison or tomb. We know the 1% loves a good bunker, so this shouldn't be all that surprising.
What if we kissed in the dark, sandy crevice under Kanye West’s Malibu home https://t.co/X3t1GJarGu— Lil Richard 'movin' Nixon (@Lil Richard 'movin' Nixon)1632184311.0
@TheKimbino A parking garage??— THE BAD GUY (@THE BAD GUY)1632149131.0
@TheKimbino It don’t look that worth at all 🥴, why is worth that much?— NI😘 (@NI😘)1632170271.0
@TheKimbino Yes the concrete is giving me prison/jail bit if I crank my neck this way and squint like so, I also ge… https://t.co/qwTV5ajbBz— GOODT EVENING YOUNG PEOPLE (@GOODT EVENING YOUNG PEOPLE)1632237418.0
@TheKimbino That's a lotta cash for a block... https://t.co/FJzoa6euqD— テクノバン二 (*´ｪ`*) (@テクノバン二 (*´ｪ`*))1632223564.0
As polarizing as the reception is to West's new home, maybe there's another reason for him buying it. The Sun reports that it's just a half-hour away from where Kardashian lives at their mansion in Hidden Hills with their four children. She's been there since February, while West has mostly been at his Wyoming getaway.
Related | North West Is 'Full Goth' Now
Their divorce was finalized earlier this year, but fans have been speculating that the two are back together. Earlier this week, West took to Instagram to share pictures of his ex-wife from the 2021 Met Gala. There hasn't been much public movement between the two, but maybe things are on the up due to this new move.
Or maybe, West just likes concrete houses.
Photo via BFA
- Kanye West Is Rebuilding His Childhood Home in a Stadium - PAPER ›
- Kanye West Posted Drake's Home Address - PAPER ›
- Kanye West Is Reportedly Moving Into Another Stadium - PAPER ›