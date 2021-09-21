Amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Donda rapper Kanye West's new Malibu home has the internet split.

The $57.25 million bachelor pad (er, concrete block) is 3,665 square feet and was designed by Tado Ando, one of Japan's leading contemporary architects. Rumored to be originally worth $75 million, the three-story house is registered to a buyer by the name of Shore Drive Holdings, who is also registered to the same address as West's Yeezy clothing line.

As most things with West are concerned, this new investment isn't sitting well with people online who think that perhaps West made a bad buy. Some are comparing its design to a parking garage, while others argue it's more like a prison or tomb. We know the 1% loves a good bunker, so this shouldn't be all that surprising.

As polarizing as the reception is to West's new home, maybe there's another reason for him buying it. The Sun reports that it's just a half-hour away from where Kardashian lives at their mansion in Hidden Hills with their four children. She's been there since February, while West has mostly been at his Wyoming getaway.

Their divorce was finalized earlier this year, but fans have been speculating that the two are back together. Earlier this week, West took to Instagram to share pictures of his ex-wife from the 2021 Met Gala. There hasn't been much public movement between the two, but maybe things are on the up due to this new move.

Or maybe, West just likes concrete houses.