Whenever Kanye West hops on Twitter to add new notes into his public diary, he makes an announcement, or two, that shocks the world long enough to keep it talking until he releases new music that is usually right around the corner. But, if Monday's tweetstorm was any indicator, his latest verbal blood-letting isn't for a new album — it's to let you know that one's not coming. And it might not be, anytime soon, as long as he's still signed to Sony and Universal.

West didn't sugarcoat the fact that he's withholding his music. He tweeted, in a now-deleted tweet, "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal... On God... in Jesus name... come and get me."

He's had his fair share of contract-related grievances in the past, with him reaching an undisclosed settlement with EMI Publishing in 2019 due to the ownership of songs that he created after October of 2010. While he didn't mention this situation in his tweets, he did hint at believing that record labels are screwing artists over.

"I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony," he wrote. "I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved." He continued on with a shot at not only record labels, but professional basketball players, as well. "The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships," he added, before saying, "I'm the new Moses."

West wasn't done there. He went on to ask for J. Cole, Drake and Jay-Z to mend any problems that they have with him. "I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with Immediately... I'm Nat Turner... I'm fighting for us." He also wrote that he's "waiting to meet with" Jay-Z but deleted the tweet and the one before, afterward replacing it because he had misspelled "Shawn" (as in "Shawn Carter," Jay-Z's government name) as "Sean."

Waving the white flag, West wrapped up his thoughts on his peers on a positive note. "I have the utmost respect for all my brothers... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don't own," he wrote. "I'm not industry bro... I don't care... I'm in service to Christ... we need world healing... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter."

