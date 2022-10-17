Kanye West is trending online following yet another inflammatory media appearance.

In an interview that aired October 15, Kanye West sat down with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of Revolt TV's Drink Champs, a show he also appeared on last year. In the nearly 45 minute conversation, West notably rants about "Jewish business secrets" and disputes settled truth about the circumstances behind the tragic murder of George Floyd.

Several clips of the interview have since gone viral on social media, including one in which West says, erroneously, that the late George Floyd died due to fentanyl rather than police violence. The Black Lives Matter movement has been a recently popular target for the rapper and fashion mogul, who debuted "White Lives Matter; shirts at his YZYSZN9 show.

"If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that," the mogul and rapper says, citing claims made in conservative pundit Candace Owens' documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.

Throughout the interview, West discusses "Jewish business secrets" and blames "the Jewish media" for silencing him, despite the fact that he's made recent appearances on the likes of Good Morning America, CNBC, and Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. The comments come on the heels of several anti-Semitic statements by West, including a tweet about going "death con 3 on Jewish people," which forced Twitter to ban him from the platform.

West goes on to reveal that Los Angeles Apparel founder Dov Charney, who printed the White Lives Matter shirts, has since refused to release them because of the tweet. After Charney suggested that he visit the Holocaust Museum, West suggested Charney visit Planned Parenthood, "our Holocaust Museum."

Other individuals who catch strays in the interview include Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, who West says "isn't even American — he just looks Black." In a more positive light, West says he believes "Drake is the greatest rapper ever" and that Bad Bunny is his biggest competitor in the space: "Bad Bunny! That's who is on our wall when we make music."

Though Drink Champs posted a disclaimer distancing themselves from West's opinions, host N.O.R.E. and Revolt TV owner Sean Combs received backlash for not live fact-checking West's claims about George Floyd while taping.

Soon after angry viewers began demanding accountability, a clip was posted to show's Youtube channel in which N.O.R.E. pushes back against his guest, and gets West to say "White Lives Matter doesn't mean that Black lives don't matter."

Watch the full interview below.