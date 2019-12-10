The MTA may not have the best of reps, but one subway car in particular was every commuter's ultimate dream on Monday night. Fashion queens Aquaria, Kim Petras, and Kacey Musgraves all hung out inside a vintage train carriage at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn, where Moschino held its first NYC runway show.

They came out to support designer and friend Jeremy Scott, Moschino's jovial creative director, wearing looks from the brand's Picasso-themed Spring 2020 collection. Scott has a close working relationship with Musgraves and Petras: Kacey famously wore a custom Moschino Barbie look at this year's Met Gala, and Scott dressed Kim for her very first VMAs.

The powerful trio were joined by Julia Fox and Madelaine Petsch, also dressed by Scott. Click through the gallery below for more of the famous faces who attended last night's show, including Storm Reid, Aaron Philip, Amanda Lepore, and more.