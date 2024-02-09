Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now
By Shaad D'Souza
Feb 09, 2024
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks below.
Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"
Spacey Kacey returns to the airy sound of Golden Hour on this ode to turning over a new leaf – a sweet epilogue to the darkness of star-crossed.
Purple Land - "Amen Dunes"
The lead single from Amen Dunes’ first album in six long years is this delicately lilting stunner that builds from off-kilter reggae through to a driving, liberated finale.
Mount Kimbie - "Fishbrain"
Electronic duo Mount Kimble have shifted form into a four-piece, diving fully into the post-punk that they’ve always flirted with. “Fishbrain” is made with a soft touch but it packs a surprising punch, slowly building guitar adding a sense of niggling urgency.
Little Simz - "Mood Swings"
Little Simz effortlessly weaves her way around a subliminally charged electronic beat on “Mood Swings,” her deadpan flow sounding, at turns, lackadaisical and fierce.
David AM, Frankie Cosmos - "Fall Back"
“Fall Back” is a washed out finely wrought 80s-inflected pop track, recalling the soundtracks of classic teen films with its winsome lyrics.
Shygirl, SG Lewis - "mr useless"
This is a club track that could function just as well as a ballad, Shygirl’s lyrics sounding both resolute and bittersweet in contrast to SG Lewis’s high-octane production.
Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood - "Butterfly Net"
This full-scale reworking of the heartbreaking highlight of Caroline Polachek’s Desire, I Want To Turn Into You turns it into something more earthen and folky – and immediately feels like the definitive version of the track.
Kelela, Yaeji - "Enough For Love"
Yaeji adds a booming breakbeat and her trademark dazed synths to this invigorating rework of Kelela’s “Enough For Love”.
Zoë Mc Pherson, aya - "Wait - aya Dub"
London experimentalist Aya turns this Zoe McPherson track into the kind of disorienting, dizzying deconstructed club track that SOPHIE made early in her career.
Latto - "Sunday Service"
This kind of casually brutal song is Latto’s bread and butter, but it always sounds fresh thanks to her inventive, cutting lyricism.
Photography: Kelly Christine Sutton
From Your Site Articles
- Kacey Musgraves, Aquaria and Kim Petras Kiki on the Subway ›
- Kacey Musgraves: Next Gen Country Superstar ›
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Entertainment
Parvati Proves Nice Girls Don't Win
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Moni Haworth / Styling & creative direction by Malcolm Mammone
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Moni Haworth / Styling & creative direction by Malcolm Mammone
01 February
Entertainment
PAPER People: NYC Icons, Freaks and Legends
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
Photography by Oscar Ouk / Styling by Mel Reneé / Set design by Jacob Burstein / Hair by Sean Bennett / Make-up by Andrew D'Angelo
23 January
Fashion
Rahi Chadda's Fashion Inspirations
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
08 January
Music
A Frost Family Affair
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
26 December