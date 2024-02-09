It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Spacey Kacey returns to the airy sound of Golden Hour on this ode to turning over a new leaf – a sweet epilogue to the darkness of star-crossed.



Purple Land - "Amen Dunes"

The lead single from Amen Dunes’ first album in six long years is this delicately lilting stunner that builds from off-kilter reggae through to a driving, liberated finale.

Mount Kimbie - "Fishbrain"



Electronic duo Mount Kimble have shifted form into a four-piece, diving fully into the post-punk that they’ve always flirted with. “Fishbrain” is made with a soft touch but it packs a surprising punch, slowly building guitar adding a sense of niggling urgency.

Little Simz - "Mood Swings"



Little Simz effortlessly weaves her way around a subliminally charged electronic beat on “Mood Swings,” her deadpan flow sounding, at turns, lackadaisical and fierce.

David AM, Frankie Cosmos - "Fall Back"

“Fall Back” is a washed out finely wrought 80s-inflected pop track, recalling the soundtracks of classic teen films with its winsome lyrics.



Shygirl, SG Lewis - "mr useless"

This is a club track that could function just as well as a ballad, Shygirl’s lyrics sounding both resolute and bittersweet in contrast to SG Lewis’s high-octane production.



Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood - "Butterfly Net"

This full-scale reworking of the heartbreaking highlight of Caroline Polachek’s Desire, I Want To Turn Into You turns it into something more earthen and folky – and immediately feels like the definitive version of the track.



Kelela, Yaeji - "Enough For Love"



Yaeji adds a booming breakbeat and her trademark dazed synths to this invigorating rework of Kelela’s “Enough For Love”.

Zoë Mc Pherson, aya - "Wait - aya Dub"

London experimentalist Aya turns this Zoe McPherson track into the kind of disorienting, dizzying deconstructed club track that SOPHIE made early in her career.



Latto - "Sunday Service"