When in France, do as the French do, I guess?

Kanye West and Julia Fox haven't at all been shy about their romance. But during Paris Fashion Week, their relationship was definitely on full display. On Friday, photographer Danielle Levitt posted a very steamy photo of the couple on her Instagram.

Levitt took a series of photos from a dinner event — which was meant to celebrate Ye along with designer Rick Owens and artist Anselm Kiefer — and the first photo on the carousel was certainly striking. The candid photo showed the Uncut Gems actress with her arms wrapped around the rapper as they shared a passionate French kiss.

Other celebrities present at the party included Dave Chappelle, Pusha T, Mos Def, and more.

West and Fox made their red carpet debut in Paris, at Kenzo's Fall 2022 show. The Donda artist has clearly had a lot to do with their coordinated wardrobes, going as far as doing his new muse's makeup.

The pair first met back in December at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida. Since then, they've been very public about their photoshoot dates, and Fox has had a major fashion transformation. "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my shit was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life," she told Interview. "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."