Beauty

Jeffree Star Accused of Stealing the Design For His Blood Lust Collection

Sandra Song
3h

Jeffree Star is being called out for allegedly copying the packaging concept for his popular Blood Lust collection.

Earlier this year, Star made waves with the release of the highly anticipated collection. However, some beauty enthusiasts are now accusing the beauty mogul of stealing the eyeshadow palette's look from Lorac's 2014 The Royal box, which featured an assortment of products for the entire face.

Related | Jeffree Star Responds to Conspiracy Palette Criticism

As a popular thread on Reddit's r/BeautyGuruChatter outlines, Star's opulent, royalty-themed palette is very similar to Lorac's, from the crushed velvet case to the hexagonal shape to the decorative crown motif — something that also raised more than a few eyebrows given Star's past claim that Kylie Jenner copied his packaging in 2017.

Not only that, but the thread also speculated that he was well-aware of Lorac's The Royal packaging, as the product appears in Shane Dawson's The Ugly Side Of The Beauty World video featuring Star.

Did Jeffree Star copy Blood Lust palette from Lorac? Thoughts?? from r/BeautyGuruChatter

Granted, Star previously explained in his collection reveal that the hexagonal box was chosen to protect the shadows from breaking. Nevertheless, this copycat accusation has led to some heated online debate, with some also coming to Star's defense by arguing that "you can't trademark a shape."

Lorac has yet to respond but, in the meantime, see what the internet is saying, below.

Photo via Getty

