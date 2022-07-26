Jason Momoa is reportedly uninjured after being involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist.

According to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ, the accident occurred on Sunday, July 24 while the 42-year-old Aquaman star was driving near Calabasas, California. They said that Momoa was going down a twisty section of Old Topanga Road in Topanga State Park when a 21-year-old male motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction was turning around the curve.

During the maneuver, the unnamed biker allegedly crossed over the double yellow lines dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes before crashing right into "the left front end" of the actor's 1970 Oldsmobile. Officials said he was then ejected off of his motorcycle and hit Momoa's windshield. However, the rider was apparently able to clear the hood of the star's car and land on his feet.

This information was later corroborated by the California Highway Patrol to Today, which also noted that Momoa left his gold restored Oldsmobile 442 to help the biker and asked a passerby to call 911. The news program also went on to report that the young man was later taken a local hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries, including a thumb injury and some leg bruising.

Not only that, but in video footage captured by another passing motorist and obtained by TMZ, a man who appears to be Momoa can be seen heading back towards his car, seemingly unharmed. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist is surrounded by several other motorcyclists and attending medical paramedics. That said, the biker never seen himself.



The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Momoa's camp has yet to respond to any requests for comment about the accident. In the meantime, you can check out the footage from the scene of the crash via TMZ below.