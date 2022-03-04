From appearing on Kanye West's DONDA 2 to playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Jack Harlow has been all over the place as of late — and it looks like he's getting ready to make his his acting debut in the upcoming reboot of the 1992 basketball comedy, White Men Can't Jump.

Harlow is set to take on the role previously played by Woody Harrelson opposite Wesley Snipes in the original Ron Shelton-directed movie about two street basketball players that hustle their ways to the top. Honestly, our money was on Harlow making his acting debut with a Euphoria cameo, but this works too. Plus, Harlow does sort of give off some Harrelson vibes.

According to Deadline, Harlow was apparently such a natural born talent that he ended up nailing the audition on his first ever screen test. He supposedly really impressed one of the reboot's writers and producers, Kenya Barris, and we know he has the actual basketball skills to back it up as evidenced by his showing at the All-Star Game.

In addition to Barris, Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin is also signed on to executive produce the reboot with Charles Kidd II, better known as Calmatic, set to direct. Now the hunt is apparently on for who will play his character's girlfriend, who was played by Rosie Perez in the original film, as the upcoming movie is on a fast track with production slated to begin later this year.

Check out the trailer for the original film, below.

Photo via Getty/ Tim Nwachukwu

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Break the Internet ®

Cardi B Is Still Going After Tasha K

by Hedy Phillips

Cardi B may have won her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K in January, but she wants to put a full stop to the "harmful and disgusting lies” she’s shared about the rapper.

Show More Show Less
Internet Culture

Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Socials

by Hedy Phillips

Now that a judge has declared Kim Kardashian to be legally single and completely out of her marriage with Kanye West, she’s officially dropped her old last name from social media.

Show More Show Less