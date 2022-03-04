From appearing on Kanye West's DONDA 2 to playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Jack Harlow has been all over the place as of late — and it looks like he's getting ready to make his his acting debut in the upcoming reboot of the 1992 basketball comedy, White Men Can't Jump.
Harlow is set to take on the role previously played by Woody Harrelson opposite Wesley Snipes in the original Ron Shelton-directed movie about two street basketball players that hustle their ways to the top. Honestly, our money was on Harlow making his acting debut with a Euphoria cameo, but this works too. Plus, Harlow does sort of give off some Harrelson vibes.
According to Deadline, Harlow was apparently such a natural born talent that he ended up nailing the audition on his first ever screen test. He supposedly really impressed one of the reboot's writers and producers, Kenya Barris, and we know he has the actual basketball skills to back it up as evidenced by his showing at the All-Star Game.
In addition to Barris, Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin is also signed on to executive produce the reboot with Charles Kidd II, better known as Calmatic, set to direct. Now the hunt is apparently on for who will play his character's girlfriend, who was played by Rosie Perez in the original film, as the upcoming movie is on a fast track with production slated to begin later this year.
Check out the trailer for the original film, below.
Cardi B Is Still Going After Tasha K
Cardi B may have won her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K in January, but she wants to put a full stop to the "harmful and disgusting lies” she’s shared about the rapper.
Tasha K — whose real name is LaTasha Kebe — was initially sued by Cardi way back in 2019 after the rapper got fed up with the salacious videos the YouTuber was making about her. In the videos, Tasha K claimed Cardi had herpes, cheated on Offset, had a history of prostitution and more. During the January hearing, Cardi B told the court that this case made her feel "suicidal" and "defeated.”
The Atlanta court sided with Cardi B, finding that Tasha K legally defamed her and awarded the rapper more than $1.25 million in damages. In addition to that, Tasha K was ordered to repay Cardi’s legal fees, which were another $1.3 million, as well as $1.5 million in punitive damages, according to Billboard.
Despite this win, though, Cardi B has seemingly still not felt safe from the hurtful videos, so she filed a new court order yesterday, Billboard reports, seeking an injunction on Tasha K’s videos so they would be scrubbed from the internet permanently.
"Plaintiff filed this action because defendants refused to stop targeting her with harmful and disgusting lies," Cardi’s attorneys wrote, per Billboard. "Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements [and] defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued."
In the initial court proceedings, Tasha K was found liable on three of Cardi’s claims. In addition to defamation, Tasha K is responsible for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
She has not yet responded to Cardi B’s newest court filing, but said on her YouTube channel on January 26 that she would appeal that initial ruling. Now that the injunction is on the table, it is only a matter of time before she responds.
Kim Kardashian Drops 'West' From Her Socials
Now that a judge has declared Kim Kardashian to be legally single and completely out of her marriage with Kanye West, she’s officially dropped her old last name from social media.
After a tumultuous split from her former husband, who now legally goes by Ye, Kardashian was finally given the divorce she sought out a year ago. The court filing from March 2 granted Kardashian permission to revert to her famous maiden name, which she promptly did on both Instagram and Twitter. Gone is Kim Kardashian West — she’s simply Kim Kardashian again.
Though this is seemingly the end of the divorce proceedings — at least for now — it will most likely not be the end of the ongoing drama between the former couple.
After being married for seven years, Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship in February 2021. And while at the time of the divorce filing, the breakup seemed like it was going to be somewhat painless, according to TMZ, it turned out to be anything but. The couple had been on the outs for months prior to this, with them living apart and Ye taking shots at Kardashian and her famous family. The months following the divorce filing were a bit quiet, though, with some even thinking the couple would reunite. Kardashian’s support during all the Donda events — even showing up in a wedding dress — fueled those rumors.
But then Ye claimed he’d “never seen the divorce papers” in an interview with Revolt ... in November. By this point, Kardashian had already moved on with Pete Davidson, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know how Ye feels about this relationship.
In a months-long tirade across social media, Ye has blasted Davidson and Kardashian. His rants have included everything from claiming he wasn’t allowed at his own child’s birthday party to making attempts at scaring Davidson off Instagram time and time again. Ye made it pretty clear that a reconciliation with Kardashian was his goal, but in her court filings, she very much said that she wanted to be divorced. She told the court, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress,” she said.
The very public verbal abuse was enough for Kardashian to get her divorce from Ye. However, his team has hinted at not honoring the prenup because of a formality — his name has been legally changed to Ye and the old paperwork lists him as Kanye West, according to TMZ. It also appears that his team is maintaining he didn’t write the social media posts that Kardashian called into question for this filing. Nevertheless, his legal team said in a statement that he now wants to focus his “entire attention” on his kids, according to E! News.
For now, Kardashian’s found herself a win in this whole mess. Though she’s no longer a “West,” her popular KKW fragrance still has the “W” initial and there’s no word on if that will change at any point. Perhaps a rebrand is in order in the coming months.
