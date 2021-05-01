If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that you can always count on ARMY to deliver. And in case you needed any more proof, look no further than their ability to raise nearly $29,000 USD in total for COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, BTS fans rallied together to help raise over 2 million rupees in under 24 hours via a Milaap fundraiser. Donations will mainly go toward oxygen and medical supplies, community kitchens, and ration kits for patients and unhoused people in hard-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi.

"The second wave is far deadlier than the first and our healthcare infrastructure is under a lot of pressure," the crowdfund page said. "Individuals, as well as organizations, are trying to support the needs of the many affected by COVID as best as they can."

India is currently experiencing one of the worst COVID-related outbreaks since the start of the pandemic and has seen a record-breaking number of cases and deaths. As the fundraiser explained though, the amount of patients has completely collapsed the country's healthcare infrastructure, with nearly 19 million reported infections since last year. NPR has also since reported that there are growing suspicions surrounding the official case count, with many saying that the actual number "may be many times more" than currently reported stats.

Granted, ARMY's efforts shouldn't come as much of a surprise seeing as how they previously matched BTS' $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter and have continually come together with other K-pop stans to do everything from trolling Trump to spamming police surveillance apps. Talk about power.

Check out the fundraiser, here.