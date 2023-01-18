Iggy Azalea Responds to OnlyFans Earnings Speculation

Iggy Azalea has no idea where you guys are getting your intel.

In case you missed it, the "Fancy" rapper announced the debut of her brand new OnlyFans account, which was created ahead of her forthcoming fourth studio album as part of her Hotter Than Hell "mixed media project." That said, while the page has only been live for a few days, it already seems as if there's some disinformation surrounding her new endeavor on the fan subscription site. So needless to say, Iggy's now here to give fans the facts, specifically about how much she actually earned after reportedly making $307,000 in the first 24 hours.

“Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point," she wrote above a tweet featuring the claim, which came from a celebrity news account called @SayCheeseDGTL. "cause that number was pulled outta thin air."

As for why she decided to respond, Iggy said in a follow-up tweet that she didn't want to "share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog," prior to noting that the current "amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source." However, she did leave things off on a positive note by thanking all of her fans and subscribers for the support and concluded by saying that she was "crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way!"

Last week, the Australian-born star revealed that her Hotter Than Hell page is a year-long multimedia endeavor inspired by '90s supermodels, Pamela Anderson and Madonna's iconic Sex book. Featuring illustrations, merch, poetry, videos, photos and music in the lead-up to her new record, subscriptions cost just $25 per month for what she called her "biggest project" ever.

Check out both of Iggy's tweets for yourself below.

Lol, Y’all just be saying shit to say shit at this point cause that number was pulled outta thin air. https://t.co/0UTpQQsBXE — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023

With love.

I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog.



amounts being reported don’t come from a valid source.



Thanks to everyone supporting me 🙇‍♀️🥹🔥



Crazy excited for where things go! Hot ass summer on the way! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 17, 2023