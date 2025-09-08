JaNa Craig, Latto and Ice Spice Team Up for 'GYATT' Video

Nothing can dim Love Island star JaNa Craig's shine.

The reality TV star and budding cultural force joined rap heavyweights Latto and Ice Spice in the music video for their new song, "GYATT." In the video, Ice Spice and Latto engage in a playful rap battle in a literal wrestling ring. On the sidelines, interviewing the divas with a mic in hand is Craig, who is donning a black corset and is (as always) glowing.

The high profile cameo comes during a busy and tumultuous period for Craig, whose break up with her Love Island co-star Kenny Rodriguez set the internet ablaze when it was first reported in late July. Fans were shocked to see the couple split up after their charming love story warmed viewers' hearts on the Island. Their shock quickly morphed into outright anger after rumors surfaced that Rodriguez was "faking the relationship" with Craig. Craig has stayed coy on the seemingly tumultuous split, never confirming the reportedly grim details of the break up, but she alluded to the betrayal in a Instagram story posted soon after the rumors began to surface. "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is," she wrote.

What better revenge, though, than teaming up with two of hip hop's biggest artists for a high profile cameo? The win is all the sweeter given that Craig's inclusion is further proof that her star continues to rise, even as Rodriguez is continually dogged by the negativity surrounding his reported behavior.

As for Latto and Ice Spice? The splashy collab is a way for both artists to flex their skills and use their collective star power to conjure up a viral moment. The song comes at a particularly important moment for Ice Spice, who has had a relatively quiet 2025 after a few very busy years of releasing music and maintaining a general cultural omnipresence. The only song she released in 2025 was a remix of powerhouse girl group KATSEYE's hit "Gnarly." Utilizing Craig in the new video may be a wise move then for Ice Spice. What better way to get the internet talking in 2025 than deploying the megawatt power of Love Island?