Remember walking into Hot Topic in 2008? That warm feeling you got hearing My Chemical Romance and longing for swooped, jet black hair and a metal nose piercing?

Last week in LA, those vibes were brought to life in the modern day by Huddy. The 21-year-old pop punk prince just dropped his new EP, Love Bites , and to celebrate, wrangled all the E-Boys and it-fluencers for one big night at No Vacancy in Hollywood. In attendance were our favorite West Coast caricatures like Carrington , Machine Gun Kelly , Yung Gravy and Larray , but it was really all about the fans.