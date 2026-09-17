Kendra Scott Brought a Slice of Austin Energy to NYFW

And New York showed up. A line stretched down the block as guests including Justine Skye, Brigette McHale, Danielle Pheloung, Remi Bader, Brad Goreski and Audrey Trullinger arrived wearing pieces from Kendra Scott’s new Fall 2026 collection. Inside, the energy felt like exactly what everyone needed after a week of shows, appointments and running around the city: loud music, great jewelry, pizza and a crowd ready to celebrate.

Fashion Week may be about the clothes, but some of its best moments happen after the runway. Tuesday night, Kendra Scott closed out NYFW with The After Slice , the brand’s inaugural high-energy block party, taking over its SoHo flagship and spilling the celebration onto Spring Street.

Justine Skye stepped behind the decks for a guest DJ set, giving the room an unexpected Fashion Week exclusive by previewing two unreleased tracks from her upcoming album. DJ duo FIVE ELEVEN kept the party moving as limoncello shots made their way through the crowd, guests built their own cannoli, and slices were served straight from a custom Kendra Scott x Joe’s Pizza truck. Very New York, with a distinctly Kendra Scott spin.

The celebration felt full-circle for Kendra Scott, who launched her namesake jewelry line in Austin in 2002 with just $500. More than two decades later, it has grown into a billion-dollar lifestyle brand known for bold color, innovative materials and signature silhouettes.

The After Slice wasn’t simply another Fashion Week party; it was Kendra Scott planting its flag in the middle of NYFW and inviting everyone in.

After a week of fashion, sometimes all you really need is good music, a little sparkle and a slice of pizza.