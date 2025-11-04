Secure That Wig, Hilary Duff Is Officially Back
Eternal mother Hilary Duff is back with new music this Thursday with her first single in 10 years, "Mature."
Duff, who last released music 10 years ago with her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., first announced that she would be making music again in September when sharing that she was signing with Atlantic.
For her new musical era, she's set to work with husband Matthew Koma, who also worked on Breathe In. Breathe Out and who currently plays in his own band, Winnetka Bowling League. Fans will be fed beyond music too; Duff will be releasing a docuseries about her return to music, directed by Sam Wrench, who worked on Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
It's clear that Duff is in it to win it. The actress, musician and author, who has been a bit more low key in recent years, has recently been heavily outside, partially greasing the tires for her big return to the spotlight. She recently danced as the "Sally" with Role Model and stunned at Vogue World in a stunning purple Caroline Herrera look.
Given that Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, Miley is still doing her thing, and Selena will always be Selena, it seems as if the Disney girls of yesteryear are coming back for their throne.
Fans will have to wait until Thursday to see just what Duff has in store, but as the title suggests, this coming musical era is sure to reflect Duff's stage in life. She's a mother, a wife, and a childhood icon to millions of millennials. Like her fans, she too is more "mature" these days, and we can't wait to hear Duff's musical reflections on this chapter.
That said, we wouldn't be mad at some throwback vibes a la "Come Clean" or "So Yesterday" with her once signature Disney inflected rock sound.
Image via Getty
MORE ON PAPER
Music
Janelle Monáe, HalloQueen
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Pol Kurucz/ Styling by Alexandra Mandelkorn/ Hair by Nikki Nelms/ Makeup by Sasha Glasser/ Nails by Juan Alvear/ Set design by Krystall Schott
27 October
Music
You Don’t Move Cardi B
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Erica Campbell / Photography by Jora Frantzis / Styling by Kollin Carter/ Hair by Tokyo Stylez/ Makeup by Erika LaPearl/ Nails by Coca Nguyen/ Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 October
Entertainment
Matthew McConaughey Found His Rhythm
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Greg Swales / Styling by Angelina Cantu / Grooming by Kara Yoshimoto Bua
30 September
Music
Demi Lovato Is No Joke
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Jason Renaud / Styling by Chris Horan/ Makeup by Loftjet / Set design by Allegra Peyton
15 September
Music
Role Model Isn’t In Kansas Anymore
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Richie Talboy / Styling by Angelina Cantú / Grooming by Jerrod Roberts / Set design by Allegra Peyton
14 August