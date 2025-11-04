Secure That Wig, Hilary Duff Is Officially Back

Eternal mother Hilary Duff is back with new music this Thursday with her first single in 10 years, "Mature."

It's clear that Duff is in it to win it. The actress, musician and author, who has been a bit more low key in recent years, has recently been heavily outside, partially greasing the tires for her big return to the spotlight. She recently danced as the "Sally" with Role Model and stunned at Vogue World in a stunning purple Caroline Herrera look. Given that Demi Lovato is back and better than ever, Miley is still doing her thing, and Selena will always be Selena, it seems as if the Disney girls of yesteryear are coming back for their throne.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday to see just what Duff has in store, but as the title suggests, this coming musical era is sure to reflect Duff's stage in life. She's a mother, a wife, and a childhood icon to millions of millennials. Like her fans, she too is more "mature" these days, and we can't wait to hear Duff's musical reflections on this chapter. That said, we wouldn't be mad at some throwback vibes a la "Come Clean" or "So Yesterday" with her once signature Disney inflected rock sound.