Hailey Bieber has entered the "nepo baby" chat.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old model was photographed in a Los Angeles parking garage wearing a cropped white t-shirt with the words "nepo baby" — the term coined to describe children of celebrities who benefit from the nepotism afforded by their household surnames. Nepo babies have been the subject of media and internet discourse for the past few weeks, largely thanks to December's New York Magazine cover story analyzing the insular network within entertainment.

Bieber, née Baldwin, appears to not shy away from her famous lineage. As the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and model Kennya Deodato (and niece of fellow actors Alec, Daniel, and William Baldwin), she comes from one of Hollywood's biggest celebrity families. She's also married to singer Justin Bieber.

While Bieber hasn't commented directly on the New York Magazine article and its ensuing viral discourse, W Mag points out that she chatted with actress and Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow about the subject, seemingly agreeing with Paltrow's assessment that children of celebrities must work "twice as hard" because of their family association. Paltrow herself shown support for Bieber following the t-shirt stunt, commenting on Instyle's Instagram page, "I might need a few of these."

They're not the only celebrities who have weighed in on the topic: Tom Hanks recently defended his family against nepotism claims, while Jamie Lee Curtis released a full statement on the matter, writing, "It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever."

While the internet has had a generally mixed reaction of curiosity, entertainment, and criticism towards the so-called nepo babies, Bieber's photo op has seemingly drawn the ire of some users, who say she lacks the "personality" to perform such a stunt. Others point out that she simply posed for the paparazzi in a parking garage, and promptly changed shirts after the photos were taken.

"The Hailey Bieber nepo baby shirt picture gives nothing because she gives…nothing," wrote one user in a viral tweet. "She’s not personable enough to give this staged paparazzi shot for a viral moment any personality. She doesn't act or sing. She gets in & out of cars in beige and black YSL & has a skincare line."

See more reactions to Bieber's nepo baby shirt below.