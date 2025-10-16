Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Know About Kylie Jenner

I’m great with faces and horrible with names. I wish I was the brand of attentive that would allow me to recall my friends’ class schedules and weekend routines. So I come to this realization – or rather, Gwyneth Paltrow’s belated realization – with no judgement.

In a British Vogue profile published yesterday, the actress and entrepreneur shared her reactions to a just-released biography that she hadn’t read, her return to cinema sans-Marvel and her experiences working with Timothée Chalamet on an upcoming movie. On set, she got to know the actor without realizing that her co-star was dating Kylie Jenner.

Paltrow stars with Chalamet in Marty Supreme, a ’50s-situated sports drama surrounding the rise of a table tennis champion. She plays Kay Rockwell, an actress and Chalamet’s love interest. After her casting was announced in August, the two gained online attention last year when they were spotted in New York City filming a steamy kiss against a brick wall. Outside of their onscreen rapport, Paltrow shared that the two first met at Marty Supreme’s costume fitting, where they became acquainted. “I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do,’” Paltrow told Vogue. “He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’”

The point at which “Timothée Chalamet has a girlfriend with kids” gave way to “Timothée Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner” for Paltrow is unclear – and to be fair, the two have been rather private about their relationship, especially then. The couple were first linked in April 2023 when Jenner’s car was spotted at Chalamet’s house, and when they shared a public moment at the Renaissance World Tour that September. Given that Marty Supreme was filmed around the NYC area in Fall 2024, they would have been coming up on or just recently past a year.

As well as for roles in classics like The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Royal Tenenbaums, Paltrow is also known for not really being in-the-know. From being reminded by Jimmy Kimmel of her cameo role in Spiderman: Homecoming to being reintroduced to co-star Sebastian Stan on multiple occasions and forgetting Samuel L. Jackson’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s evident that she wastes no time trolling gossip blogs for celebrity tidbits. Given her position at the head of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, steps back into the film industry, she simply has a lot going on at the moment. She’s chronically offline! Even still, her belated education on the Chalamet/Jenner lore increased her respect for her costar.

“I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids,” Paltrow said to Vogue. “I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock.”