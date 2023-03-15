It's no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow will go to some pretty bizarre lengths in the name of wellness. In fact, she's sort of built an entire brand around it. From jade vagina eggs to bio-frequency healing stickers, Goop has built its image on being one of the more out-there health brands, recommending objectively wild treatments such as coffee enemas or vampire repellents as valid alternatives to traditional wellness treatments, which has often landed them in legal hot water.

So when Paltrow admitted to Dr. Will Cooke on the latest episode ofThe Art of Being Well podcast that the weirdest thing she's done in the name of wellness was have ozone therapy on her rectum, we can't say we were entirely surprised. But then again, you can't go around saying things like "rectal ozone therapy" and expect to get away with it either. There is a lot to unpack in those three words and we aren't about to let Paltrow speak it into existence and have it go answered.

Now, you are most likely wondering what the hell ozone therapy is and why the hell would someone would use it on their asshole of all places. According to the Colorado Clinic, the treatment entails applying ozone (which is a three-atom oxygen molecule) to parts of the body in an effort to boost oxygen levels. Given that ozone can be highly unstable and even explosive in liquid or solid forms, ozone therapy usually involves applying the compound through a sauna, dissolving it in water and ingesting it, injecting it straight into the bloodstream or, in Gwyneth's case, blowing it up your butt.

Those that swear by ozone therapy claim that it promotes cell regeneration, reduces inflammation and can help bolster your immune system by getting rid of harmful bacteria or viruses. It is worth noting that in addition to the volatile nature of ozone in its non gaseous form, the FDA has warned that “ozone is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy,” and “in order for ozone to be effective as a germicide, it must be present in a concentration far greater than that which can be safely tolerated by man and animals.”

Given Paltrow's past history with exploding vagina scented candles, you would think she would want to steer clear of ozone altogether, but she did say it had “been very helpful.” However, she neglected to explain exactly what it helped with, leaving yet another unanswered question that will continue to keep us up at night.