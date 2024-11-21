Gucci Looks the Grammy's Best New Artist Divas Should Wear

Fashion FanFic is back at PAPER! This month, the 2025 Grammy Award nominees were announced, and one of the most exciting categories is "Best New Artist." Among the eight artists nominated, four of them are divas with a strong sense of fashion and image: Chappell Roan, Doechii, Raye and Sabrina Carpenter. But what if they shook things up just a bit in Sabato De Sarno's Gucci with pieces both that are both off the runway and available to buy now?

In honor of the girls and the most recent Gucci collections, here are the four female artists who would steal the spotlight in these looks on the street, red carpet and everywhere else in between.

Chappell Roan As her career skyrocketed, Chappell Roan has become known for her campy, girly and draggy looks. She's usually in some iteration of a showgirl bodysuit or flouncy dress. However, at this year's VMAs red carpet, she wore a Joan of Arc-inspired gown that leaned more gothic than "Femininomenon." Why not lean even more into the darkness and then go one step further by playing with masculinity? With Alan Cumming's flamboyant version of the Emcee in Cabaret in mind, imagine her in Gucci tailoring with a sexy tank top and a goth version of her drag makeup. Good, right?

Doechii No stranger to playing with masculinity is Doechii, who also did drag for PAPER's 40th anniversary cover. She's either fully covered up in suiting with a tie or, for instance, wearing underwear on the streets of New York. If anyone has the confidence to pull of a head-to-toe Gucci-printed suit, that even has gloves and a silk scarf and shoes to match, it's her. She'd look like the villain counterpart to an overly-optimistic heroine that everyone ends up sympathizing more with in the end.

Raye Raye knows what she does best, which is channeling all of the crooning divas of the 1960s with their up-do's and busty and corseted cocktail dresses. It would be refreshing to see her do a kitschy yet sexy take on the era with a floral skirt and sheer black top. Trade the creepers for some slingback pumps, and voila!

Sabrina Carpenter Each of the ladies on this list have strong images that they've stuck to during this era of their careers. Sabrina Carpenter has done the flirty and sexy 1960s, Brigitte Bardot and Nancy Sinatra-inspired thing very well, which is why it's exciting to see her do a sort of widower version of the aesthetic (a bit more in line with how she appeared on the cover of PAPER). It's like all was fine and dandy in her '60s life until she found her husband cheating with his secretary so she poisoned him, and now she only wears black. See the vision?