Grimes is making her reality television debut with a new show that sounds

On Friday, Deadline reported the musician and AI communist will appear as a judge on Fox's new avatar singing competition, Alter Ego. And from the premise of the Rocsi Diaz-hosted show, it sure seems like Alter Ego could give similar programs a run for their money, especially since it seems like the futuristic love child of American Idol andThe Masked Singer.

Alongside a judging panel that also includes Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey and Will.i.am, Grimes will help determine who's the best virtual entertainer amongst several singers reinventing themselves as the ideal performer.

"Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do," as Fox's Rob Wade said in a statement. "We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before." Talk about a technological twist indeed.

