GLAAD will stream its 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony virtually through Facebook and YouTube on July 30 at 8 PM ET. What's more: the livestream, airing to more audiences on Logo August 3 at 8 PM ET, features comedians Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) and Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as this years' hosts.

Every year the GLAAD Media Awards honors film, TV and other media for its fair, accurate and inclusive representation of LGBTQ people and issues. Originally the ceremonies were set to take place in New York on March 19 and Los Angeles on April 16, but both were canceled due to the pandemic. However, GLAAD wasn't going to let the 175+ nominees go unrecognized, so they reorganized the ceremony to be COVID-safe.

"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. "As this year's Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."

Other notable appearances include Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad), director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Lena Waithe and Jonica T. Gibbs (Twenties), Dan Leavy (Schitt's Creek), Rachel Maddow (The Rachel Maddow Show), Ryan O'Connell (Special), trans model and advocate Geena Rocero, Brian Michael Smith (The L Word: Generation Q), Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race), Ms. Foundation Director of Communications Raquel Willis, WWE superstar Sonya Deville and finally, comedian Benito Skinner. The ceremony will conclude with a special performance from Grammy-nominated duo, Chloe x Halle.

Tune in to the livestream for a night of LGBTQ representation, and check out the full list of nominees here.