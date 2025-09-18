GG Magree Spits Love

Georgia, or simply GG Magree is the Australian, blonde-banged, punk and electro-pop-inspired DJ and vocalist of your dreams ... or nightmares. Magree has spent the past decade establishing herself in the electronic music scene, releasing a slew of singles, as well as collaborations with names like Zed’s Dead, Hunter Siegel, and Aaron Gillespie. Her signature sexual confidence and frequent forays into visual mediums, like short film and documentary, have cemented her as a staple of the underground scene she’s inspired by and simultaneously inspires. Throughout her career, Magree cultivated a singular sound and image. She worked with her friend and collaborator Vanessa Hudgens on a short documentary in 2023 where the pair visited Salem, Massachusetts, in an attempt to uncover the history of witchcraft, spirits, and ghosts. The ghastly venture was a natural sidequest for Magree, who finds comfort and allure in the dark and twisted. 2025 ushered in a new era for Magree. She’s shed all inhibitions and is gearing up for the release of her debut album. It drops October 22 via Rise Records. This summer, she toured the world, releasing the record’s first singles along the way. In June, she debuted “Bleed,” which was followed in August by “Run.” The former is her most jarring offering to date, featuring industrial production and the sultry, sharp vocals her fans have grown to anticipate.

Magree just dropped “Wet Dreams,” the third single off her album. Alongside the single, she announced her short film, Spit Love, which she made in tandem with the LP and will be released in October. The 12-minute film stars Magree as a dancer at a strip club who feasts on the organs of the men she meets there. If it’s any indication of the rest of the record’s visual, thematic and music offerings, GG Magree will paralyze audiences with her upcoming debut. GG Magree sat down with PAPER to discuss Spit Love, the relationship between sexuality and art and the current state of live performance.

I want to hear about Spit Love. I watched it yesterday. What inspired the film? What draws you to visual mediums to accompany your music? When I write music there’s always a visual component in my head. Before I write anything, I turn to Pinterest. I’m such a visual person. Before I write any song I can see the visual aspect that goes with it. They go hand in hand. The crazy thing about the film, Spit Love, is that I wrote the whole film alongside the album. I started the album two years ago, and along the way, a friend of mine asked if I’d write a short film with her. We got the whole thing together within two weeks — writing, shooting, finishing. I did that before finishing the album. When I got to the completion stage of the album, I realized I had written it for the short film. It was subconscious. When I was scoring the film, I realized it was the album. The story is about a cannibal stripper who doesn’t understand love. I got that. I did see the heart on the plate. It was amazing. Thank you! There’s so much content these days about sexuality and relationships and women’s place in them. What is Spit Love saying? Being a woman in this industry, we’re consistently being told how to be and how to act. Throughout my career, I was told people wouldn’t take me seriously if I wore certain clothes or acted a certain way. I molded into this person I wasn’t. Then I got rid of my whole team and morphed into who I am. That’s the message in everything I do. The only way to make art is through freedom. And you find that freedom through truly loving yourself. The way society views sexuality is changing, thanks to women and the LGBT community. We’re getting louder and bigger. This album wasn’t made for Trevor in Chicago, you know? This is made for someone struggling with their sexuality who just wants to have a good time. The video for “Wet Dreams” comes out tomorrow and it’s about a girl going to a sex club and there’s all these gay boys. Love. I have a plethora of hot gay boys in my life. All my best friends. That and some badass lesbians, and we’re set. My two best friends are lesbians and they’re in the video making out, licking eyeballs, doing some crazy shit. I called on all my friends for this video. They’re so down and they love my art and the result is so visually pleasing.

I love it. How does collaboration come into play for you with your art? I’m a big collaborator. I have one guy I work on everything with. He co-produced my entire album. I think he’s my musical soulmate. He sees me better than anyone ever has before. Everything that I ever want to do is as weird or fucked up as possible. I want everything beautiful with an underlying feeling of disgust. I only work with two directors and cinematographers. I’m very selective because my visuals have to be a certain type of way. I don’t let people tame me down. Thank god I’m with Rise Records. They let me go crazy. They helped me make this. It’s a whole team of bad bitches who make me feel so safe and so seen. If you want me to play it safe, I’m the worst artist to work with. How was tour this summer? Amazing. Live shows are kind of weird right now because music is in a weird place right now. We’re weening out influencer, TikTok clickbait music. It’s on the way out. Real music is coming back which I’m super grateful for. But people are tight with money right now. Touring is a weird space, but in the next year I think we’ll see a resurgence of cool shows that are purely good music. I have a lot of hope for the music industry. If you could go back to before you ever started making music, what advice would you give yourself? I’d tell myself to not be so scared. I spent a big chunk of my career scared, because I was told to be a certain artist that I wasn’t. I’ve wanted to be in music my entire life and I knew I would fight for it. When you want something so bad, you listen to the people who whisper certain rules in your ear. If I had ignored that from the beginning, I’d have become so much more confident so much sooner. It’s part of the journey. But I wish I had more confidence back then. Now, I’m willing to lose anything over what I stand for. If you don’t like me, don’t listen to me. Period. There’s no bloody heart on a plate without that confidence. Exactly. So what should fans expect from this debut album? What can you share with PAPER about the future of GG Magree? It sounds incredible. It’s super industrial. It’s who I am, it’s not safe. You’ll go from being at a sex club to wanting to eat someone to joining a cult. It’s very dark but playful. I’ve found a cute juxtaposition between it being horny and fun, but also having so much real emotion behind it. I’m just getting started as the artist I truly am. I have some shows planned. It kicks off on the 22nd of September. It’s a small run, but the shows are super thought-out. I’m so excited.