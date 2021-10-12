Earlier today during a press conference, Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue announced 22-year-old Gabby Petito was strangled to death. While he couldn't reveal the full scope of things, limited only to the cause of death and manner, he also said that Petito's body was left "outside in the wilderness for three to four weeks."

Blue said that the final autopsy took a month to reach because officials were "exacting" their findings. "It was just a matter of making sure we had everything right," he said. The coroner also revealed that there were details that he couldn't speak about due to local rules and the condition of Petito's body.

Also revealed were the facts that she was not pregnant at the time of death and that DNA samples were taken from her body. Blue couldn't speak on whether her body was buried or not when it was discovered or if she had bruising on her body.

Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, issued a statement about Petito's death. "Gabby Petito's death at such a young age is a tragedy," he wrote. "While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito's demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him."

Petito's remains were discovered on September 19. Previously, she was on a road trip with Laundrie and they'd gotten into an altercation. Petito's mother reported her missing and Laundrie returned home from the trip by himself and refused to speak to investigators about Petito's whereabouts.

Shortly after, he has fled and remained at large. The manhunt for him still continues.