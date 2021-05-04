Frieze New York is back! After the events of the past year forced the cancellation of every art fair in the city, Frieze will be the first in-person, one-venue fair to take place since The Armory Show in 2020. The annual event will be held from May 5–9 in Hudson Yard's The Shed, away from its usual venue in Randall's Island.

With just over 60 exhibitors this year (past event showcased up to 200), several measures will be in place to ensure safety, including requiring visitors to show that they've tested negative recently for Covid-19 or that they've been fully vaccinated. A compliance team will also be on the grounds throughout the entire event.

Below, a selection of where to go, who to see and what to check out at this year's Frieze New York for art and fashion lovers alike.

MATCHESFASHION is launching an interactive audio guide to Frieze New York that highlights artists at the fair as well as NYC institutions to visit, which can be downloaded onsite and digitally on Frieze.com. The guide will feature Kimberly Drew, Dana Lok and Jenny Schlenzka and Antwaun Sargent, the latter of whom is the subject of MATCHESFASHION's latest Curated By franchise where he'll star in a walking tour of New York to provide a personal insight into the city's cultural world. Fine art photographer is also hosting a podcast that launches May 7 at MATCHESFASHION.com.

Maison Margiela's Art Installation by Marco Brambilla Courtesy of Martin Margiela

Maison Margiela will be premiering an 11-monitor video installation of Nude descending a Staircase No. 3 by artist Marco Brambilla at the brand's Crosby Street store in SoHo. Brambilla's work is a digital reinterpretation of Marcel Duchamp's 1912 masterpiece, Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2., and is the first time it will be presented as an indoor installation fragmented across 11 screens with each screen displaying asynchronous passages of the work. The installation marks the beginning of a new series of artist interventions in Margiela's store that will take place in the coming months. The installation will be on view to the public from May 5 to July 6 at 1 Crosby St

Dover Street Market and Sky High Farm's Artist Series Photography: Jack Pierson

Launching May 8th as part of Dover Street Market New York's Arts Week programming, the second chapter of DSM's Sky High Farm artist series includes a collection comprised of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, caps and totes featuring existing and original artworks provided by 23 visionaries like Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami and Urs Fischer. Additionally, on Thursday, May 6th at 5pm EST, Gagosian will host an online conversation between Dan Colen, Aimee Meredith Cox and Hank Willis Thomas, moderated by Ora Wise which you can join by registering at eventbrite.com or tuning into the live-stream on the Dover Street Market Site.

La Prairie's Pure Gold Collection and Frieze Installation With Carla Chan Courtesy of La Prairie

Premiering at Frieze New York for the first time, luxury skincare brand La Prairie will debut its collaboration with Hong Kong-born artist Carla Chan with a Golden Hour installation called Space Between The Light Glows in honor of its new La Prairie Pure Gold collection. The installation was the result of an artist residency she undertook at Monte Rosa Hut in the Swiss Alps. "Nature was the big inspiration behind this piece," she said. "The human encounter with raw nature – the stillness, the beauty it imparts pushed me to reflect on the relationship between nature and the humankind and how we cohabitate together. It was important for me to create an immersive experience conducive to such contemplation." The collection and installation will be on display at Frieze New York from May 5–9.