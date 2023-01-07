10 People Shot During French Montana Music Video Shoot

At least ten people were shot and injured outside a Florida restaurant where French Montana was filming his new music video.

According to a report from local news station WSVN 7News, authorities received a call on Thursday evening about a shooting outside of the The Licking in Miami Gardens, which took place while the "Unforgettable" rapper was filming in the back parking lot.

A statement issued by the Miami Gardens Police Department said that the shooting started at another location and moved to a second location before the chain restaurant, where multiple people were wounded. Four victims reportedly took themselves to the hospital, while six others were transported by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers. The MGPD did not disclose any information about potential suspects or arrests, though they did confirm that there were no fatalities.

While law enforcement officials didn't provide further details, sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that one victim is in critical condition. It's also reported that fellow rapper Rob49 was hurt during the altercation.

On the heels of the shooting, a representative for The Licking restaurant group — which is owned by DJ Khaled — stated they're cooperating with investigators. However, they said they had "no idea what actually took place," adding that they didn't know French Montana was filming on the premises.

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, French Montana addressed the shooting in a statement posted to Twitter, explaining that he was merely "celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant" at "the wrong place, at the wrong time."

The rapper added, "Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

This is a developing story. In the meantime, you can read WSVN 7News' entire report here.