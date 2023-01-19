Finn Wolfhard Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Saying He's a Bad Kisser

Finn Wolfhard isn't sweating Millie Bobby Brown's viral review of his kissing.

Back in November, the Calpurnia frontman — who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things — was the talk of Twitter after his co-star participated in Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test, where she was asked about her on-screen love interest's smooching skills — specifically whether or not he was a "lousy kisser."

“He is," Brown responded almost immediately, which the lie detector determined was true. However, we all know that an answer like that will always elicit a few follow-up questions, meaning that the interviewer went on to ask if "he hasn't gotten better." And her answer? A brief pause followed by a "not with me, no," before the actress behind Eleven admitted that she hasn't told Wolfhard about his subpar kissing.

That said, Wolfhard has since responded to her brutal assessment during his own interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he was talked about his reaction to Brown's initial comments.

"I'm fine with it," the actor told host Drew Barrymore in a clip taken from an upcoming episode, before explaining that it was his very first on-screen kiss.

“But I didn’t know how to approach that in any way," Wolfhard said. "There was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.'" And he also went on to admit that "the romantic way of putting it was that I head-butted her."

"But I was 12," he quickly added. "So you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

You can watch Wolfhard react to Brown's kissing claims via The Drew Barrymore Show's Twitter account below.

Finn Wolfhard reacts to his @Stranger_Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."



Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023