Rhea Raj and Aliyah's Interlude Are the Main Characters

“HAUTE COUTURE,” the new single from Rhea Raj and Aliyah’s Interlude , is all about dressing up, showing out and taking up space. Built on booming club drums and confident verses, it’s a fashion-forward flex track that doesn’t take itself too seriously — perfect for strutting into the party like you own it. The music video, premiering today on PAPER, brings that energy to life with gritty-meets-glam visuals and a clique you’ll want to be part of.

“This is the soundtrack for when you walk into the club and everybody breaks their neck to get a look at you,” Raj tells PAPER. The song kicks off a new era for the rising pop artist, who says it’s the first single from her upcoming project and a preview of what’s to come as she gears up for more shows and festival dates.

The music video doubles down on the drama, blending warehouse party vibes with stylized choreography, bold statement looks and New York edge. “In my verse, I ask ‘wanna join my clique?’” Raj says. “I wanted to give the fans a look into that.” The result is a maximalist meet-up set against an industrial backdrop — a nod to nights out in the city and the community that fuels them.

Raj and Aliyah each rock a single standout look in the video, which meant hunting for the right outfit was its own challenge. “Fortunately, my girl Rumsha Hassan came through with the fits, and my glam team Emilia and Grissel killed it with the custom glitter lashes and tiger-striped hair,” Raj says. From the beat to the beauty looks, “HAUTE COUTURE” is all about intention — a pop fantasy rooted in real confidence. “I wanted to make a song that spoke my dream lifestyle into existence,” Raj says. Consider this your invite to the clique.

