It's Called Fashion!: Jennie Made Sunnies With Gentle Monster

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see May's biggest fashion news.
In their third collaboration, Gentle Monster and Jennie introduced Jentle Salon: a collection eight frames that are customizable on the temples with 11 different detachable charms, like capybaras and clouds. Along with the release, the South Korean brand opened pop ups in 13 cities worldwide, each with a giant unicorn decorated with hairpins.
Photography: Petra Collins
Coachtopia launched a campaign starring and featuring work of four upcycling designers: Anna Molinari, Tade Leye, Zizi Zeng and Sabrina Lau — each put their own spin on the brand's Ergo bags and tees.
NYC-based designer Molinari embellished leather Ergo bags with grommets; UK-based designer Leye embellished crinkle patent leather Ergo bags with spikes made with 100 percent recycled PET plastic; Chinese NYC-based fashion blogger and student Zeng embellished crinkle patent Ergo bags with lace bows; and NYC-based graphic designer Lau created new bow graphics for recycled cotton tees.
Photos courtesy of Coach
Eyewear brand QUAY announced its partnership with SZA, featuring an exclusive edit of the brand's spring collection through the musician's lens and a campaign called "Sides of SZA." The edit itself includes eight sunglass styles — like a Y2K-inspired rimless style with apricot tinted lenses and SZA’s personal favorite, which is a studded, oversized, wraparound style with gold frames and gradient lenses.
"When I think of QUAY, I think confident, playful and stylish," said SZA in a press release. "This edit with QUAY has been an incredible opportunity to partner on. Self-expression is in our nature — I hope fans feel empowered to make their own rules and find styles that resonate with all the different sides of them." Hero pieces include TTYL, a Y2K-inspired rimless style with an apricot tinted lens, and SZA’s personalfavorite, ON SET, a studded, oversized, wraparound shade featuring a brush gold frame and gradientlens.
Available now at quay.com.
Photos courtesy of QUAY