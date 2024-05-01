It's Called Fashion!: Jennie Made Sunnies With Gentle Monster

"It's Called Fashion" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules, collaborations and campaigns. Keep scrolling to see May's biggest fashion news.

In their third collaboration, Gentle Monster and Jennie introduced Jentle Salon: a collection eight frames that are customizable on the temples with 11 different detachable charms, like capybaras and clouds. Along with the release, the South Korean brand opened pop ups in 13 cities worldwide, each with a giant unicorn decorated with hairpins. Photography: Petra Collins

Coachtopia Launches Upcycling Campaign

Coachtopia launched a campaign starring and featuring work of four upcycling designers: Anna Molinari, Tade Leye, Zizi Zeng and Sabrina Lau — each put their own spin on the brand's Ergo bags and tees. NYC-based designer Molinari embellished leather Ergo bags with grommets; UK-based designer Leye embellished crinkle patent leather Ergo bags with spikes made with 100 percent recycled PET plastic; Chinese NYC-based fashion blogger and student Zeng embellished crinkle patent Ergo bags with lace bows; and NYC-based graphic designer Lau created new bow graphics for recycled cotton tees. Photos courtesy of Coach

QUAY Introduces the SZA Edit