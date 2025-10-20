Fans Get Their Moment in Spotify's New Campaign

The state of fandom today is both bigger and more niche than ever – filled with highly specific routines and hallowed rituals that bring people together around the artists they love.
Spotify is celebrating the enthusiasm and thrilling chaos of contemporary fandom via the second installment of their Fan Life campaign, which is highlighting artists and their fandoms from around the world. Artists highlighted include PAPER cover stars like Bad Bunny and Charli xcx, as well as other iconic artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Rezz, Sleep Token, Megan Moroney, and Pitbull.
So often in advertising and marketing, we see artists as the focal point of campaigns, but in a refreshing twist, Spotify flips the camera away from the stage and into the crowd – putting fans and fan culture at the forefront.
Via immersive, world-building short films, Spotify is spotlighting the emotional moments that define fandom, from a post-party bike ride complete with pink balloons for Charli xcx (a la the “party 4 u” music video) to moshing in a hectic crowd to Lil Uzi Vert.
Fandom fuels everything we do at PAPER. From building visual worlds around our favorite artists, to throwing iconic parties (like our recent fashion week bash with Demi Lovato), to curating our own Spotify playlist, we’re always finding new ways to celebrate and amplify the artists driving culture.
Spotify’s Fan Life campaign is doing just that, too.
In one powerful film, we see a young man dancing with his abuela to Bad Bunny. The film displays the timelessness and power of Bad Bunny’s artistry just as he’s set to play one of the world’s biggest stages. It also speaks to the pride Bad Bunny has for his native Puerto Rico and his intent focus on empowering his community (exemplified by the massive Puerto Rico residency he just wrapped).
Other euphoric fan moments highlighted in the campaign include a friend group’s collective bald cap homage to Pitbull, a quiet reprieve shared between two friends at a Rezz show and an emotional Megan Moroney singalong.
One memorable film depicts some community artmaking by Sleep Token fans who are celebrating Jerry (a black flamingo central to the band’s lore) by gothifying some pink flamingo statues — a vivid display of how fandom can change the look of the IRL world.
Spotify knows how to celebrate fans, because Spotify is made up of fans themselves, and is immersed in the diverse global music fandoms which thrive around the world. They know that just as no two artists are the same, neither are fan communities, who are all defined by different fashion styles, inside jokes and spicy intra-community debates.
Fan Life then is a powerful reminder of the importance of fandoms for artists around the world. Sure, streaming numbers and playlist saves are an important part of an artist’s career, but the true engine of their artistry is their dedicated fanbase, who incorporate them into their wardrobe, travel plans (a trip to Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny show, anyone?) and their daily car ride karaoke sessions.
Music makes the world go round, but fans are the ones who keep it spinning.
This article is a collaboration between Spotify and PAPER.