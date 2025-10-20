Fans Get Their Moment in Spotify's New Campaign

The state of fandom today is both bigger and more niche than ever – filled with highly specific routines and hallowed rituals that bring people together around the artists they love.

Spotify is celebrating the enthusiasm and thrilling chaos of contemporary fandom via the second installment of their Fan Life campaign , which is highlighting artists and their fandoms from around the world. Artists highlighted include PAPER cover stars like Bad Bunny and Charli xcx , as well as other iconic artists like Lil Uzi Vert , Rezz , Sleep Token , Megan Moroney , and Pitbull .

So often in advertising and marketing, we see artists as the focal point of campaigns, but in a refreshing twist, Spotify flips the camera away from the stage and into the crowd – putting fans and fan culture at the forefront.

Via immersive, world-building short films, Spotify is spotlighting the emotional moments that define fandom, from a post-party bike ride complete with pink balloons for Charli xcx (a la the “ party 4 u ” music video) to moshing in a hectic crowd to Lil Uzi Vert.